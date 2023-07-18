THIQUE TING
Social media is buzzing over Chlöe Bailey‘s first St. Lucia Carnival where she applied pressure with hypnotic hip-winding with a side of CAKE while adorned in an extravagantly feathered outfit.
The “Have Mercy” singer linked up with Legends Carnival–St. Lucia’s only fully premium VIP band–for one helluva timeeeee filled with beautiful people, positive vibes, and gorgeous weather in one of the Caribbean’s prettiest islands.
According to its official site, Saint Lucia “comes alive from July 1-19 to the sound of Dennery segment, soca, calypso, and steelpan permeating through the streets.
Fete from dawn till nightfall with the best in local, regional, and international artists, to gear up for the road. Our culture goes on full parade with the wit of ole mas to the color and splendor of our costumes.
Saint Lucia Carnival is an experience. It’s pure culture, pure vaval, pure vibes!”
Bailey’s thighmatizing theatrics at Carnival come just days after she shut down the stage at Broccoli City Music Fest in Washington, D.C.
The buzzy event brought out big names including GloRilla, Coco Jones, Keke Palmer, Brent Faiyaz, the City Girls, and more across the two days of lifestyle-elevating festivities.
What’s your fave Carnival and why? Would you want to see Chlöe and Ashanti in a Carnival-off? Tell us down below and peep the Twitter hysteria over Chlöe’s St. Lucia Carnival on the flip.
