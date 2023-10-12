After being charged with six felony counts of discharging a gun at an occupied vehicle, a judge has ordered Mikey Williams to stand trial.
For years, basketball player Mikey Williams’ high school career captivated social media and the anticipation of his college debut was enormous. Everything was trending in the right direction until Williams was arrested and charged with six felony counts of shooting into an occupied vehicle. The sports star is still enrolled in online classes at the University of Memphis and on the teams’ roster but he does not have access to the facilities or program activities and his debut is uncertain.
According to ESPN, his entire career is now “uncertain” after a judge has ordered him to stand trial on the charges. Judge Sherry M. Thompson-Taylor set his arraignment for October 24 and Williams’ lawyer Troy P. Owens entered a plea of not guilty on his behalf.
Allegedly the shooting stemmed from an altercation at Williams’ $1.2 million hilltop home in the San Deigo area.
Things are not looking good for Williams as Deputy DA George Modlin is weighing additional charges after witnesses claimed Williams threatened them with a gun.
Williams was known for benefitting the most from the NCAA’s new rules on name, image, and likeness by securing a multiyear million-dollar deal with Puma while in high school. Heading into college, he was supposed to push the limits of NIL alongside Shedeur Sanders, Bronny James, and Caleb Williams but now it looks like those dreams have been deffered.
Willimas will remain on Memphis’ roster until the outcome of the case is decided.
