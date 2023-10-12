We’re just a day away from a new episode of our favorite guilty pleasure reality show — Love After Lockup!
We’ve got an exclusive clip from Friday’s episode of Love After Lockup for your viewing pleasure. In the clip below Redd’s sister Destiny argues with Joynomi about stepping out on her brother multiple times!!!
Watch the clip below:
Sheesh! Now we have questions about how Joynomi got caught out there. Did she confess to these indiscretions? Listen, if we heard correctly Redd has been in there for ten years. Three affairs in ten years means she was faithful 70% of the time. Do you think Joynomi’s behavior is understandable?
Here's what else to expect from Friday's all-new episode of Love After Lockup:
Will love trump the truth for Raneka? Melissa and Louie’s first date goes south. Marriage-talk mortifies Chelsea; Kerok bumps against Bri’s baby timeline. Redd’s mom’s revelation shocks Joy. Andy hopes things heat up when Brittney comes home.
