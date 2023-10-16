Bossip Video

To help usher in his sixth birthday, Drake’s son Adonis Graham has debuted his new single and music video for “My Man Freestyle.”

We are two weeks removed from Drake’s latest project For All The Dogs and one of the highlights was his son Adonis Graham. Adonis assisted his father on the new project dropping off a hot freestyle for the young yutes of the world. Originally the freestyle was at the end of “Daylight,” but it’s now a solo track.

“My Man Freestyle” has been one of the most talked about moments on the album, and it serves as Adonis’s first single in the rap game.

With him stealing the spotlight on the album, it’s only right it gets a visual. The son of Drake and model Sophie Brusseaux recently celebrated his sixth birthday and lo and behold, a video was filmed for the track featuring the adorable kid and his friends. The visual takes place at his big birthday bash at his dad’s OVO estates in Toronto.

Even as a kid, Adonis is showing that catchy hooks run in the Graham family.

Don’t talk to my man like that I like it when you like it My, my, my, my man My, my, my, my man Don’t talk to my man like that I like it when you like it My, my, my, my man My, my, my, my man

In the song, he details his broken iPad and broken car woes while insisting the people in his life can have whatever they want. Based on the song one thing is for certain, the boy cares deeply about sports and loves his pops, Drizzy Drake.

You can watch the visual for “My Man Freestyle” below.