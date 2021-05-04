Bossip Video

Drake shares an adorable video of his son Adonis watching LeBron James highlights–and Adonis has the cutest reaction to the King’s greatness.

Drake has had fans on their toes waiting for the release of his next album, Certified Lover Boy, for months now. While we are waiting for more info on the album to drop, he decided to give us Scary Hours 2, which featured three new tracks to hold us over. While those tracks were good, we are still awaiting more news on the official album since it was delayed earlier this year. We all know Drake sustained an injury that caused the delay, but his appearance at this year’s Oscars after-parties and popups around Los Angeles have us wondering why his azz isn’t in the studio.

Perhaps, to win us back over, Drake took to social media earlier this morning the share an adorable video of his son, Adonis. In the video, Adonis is watching classic LeBron James highlights from his time with the Miami Heat. Adonis is mesmerized by LeBron in all his glory, just like the rest of us. Drake putting his son on LeBron James early gets an immediate contender slot for father of the year. Imagine when Adonis grows up more and realizes daddy is friends with Bron and he can get tips directly from the King himself.

You can watch the same highlights for yourself here, it just won’t be as adorable so you can watch Adonis watching them below.