DC Young Fly is sharing some sad news.

The comedian, 31, told his Instagram followers on Monday that his sister passed away. The news comes after his partner, Jacky Oh, died on May 31 and after the August passing of one of his relatives.

“In a matter of a year I lost 3 peopleâ˜¹ï¸,” wrote the Wild N’Out star. “My Kuzzin on last august my girl in may and my sister a couple days agoðŸ¤¦ðŸ½‍â™‚ï¸.. u jus gotta stick through the mission knowin that GOD got u and he will grant you the strength…” “The problems are still there he jus allowed u to get through it ðŸ™ðŸ¾,” he added while urging his followers to “stay prayed up” and “keep God first.”

DC Young Fly previously revealed on Shannon Sharpe’s Club Shay Shay podcast that he’s the youngest of six children and the son of a 61-year-old Pastor.

“I come from an older family, olderrrr family. Everybody knows my daddy had me when he was 61,” said Young Fly, née John Whitfield. “My oldest brother right now, 66… My partner said I got a grandbrother. Listen, man, I got granddaddies, great-niece, I’m a great uncle… I’ve been a great since I was 12.”

Prior to this news about his sister, DC Young Fly paid tribute to Jacky Oh and delivered the eulogy at her funeral.

He also said that he cries in private “all the time” over her unexpected death.

“We’re human, we’re emotional,” he admitted. “People want to see me cry. I’m just not going to record myself crying and show you I’m crying.” “I cry all the time. I’d rather show positivity and let people know that God is the greatest. I want to continue to show that God is keeping me uplifted and keeps granting me the strength.”

Oh, real name Jacklyn Smith, welcomed three children with the comedian and a recent report from the Miami-Dade County medical examiner confirmed that her cause of death was complications of cosmetic surgery.

BOSSIP is sending sincere condolences to DC Young Fly at this time.