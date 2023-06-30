It’s only been a month since Jacky Oh’s death, and DC Young Fly revealed he still cries “all the time” over losing his long-time partner.
Many criticized how the comedian’s demeanor after losing the mother of his children. However, the public doesn’t know half of what DC Young Fly has been going through. TMZ reports the heartbroken Wild ‘N Out star often breaks down in tears from the grief in private.
As BOSSIP previously reported, DC Young Fly shared he could only turn to God to get through this tragedy. That spiritual support helped him keep going through it all. This week he was even back to work, but he’s far from back to normal.
“God is the greatest. He’s granting me the strength to keep going. I gotta take care of my babies. That’s the key to life. Just gotta keep going, stay prayed up and never let the tragedies and the stuff that you going through bring you down,” he said.
The 85 South star puts on a strong face for his three young children, Nova, 6, Nala, 2, and Prince’Nehemiah, 10 months. He also wants to inspire others similarly struggling through life after death.
“We’re human, we’re emotional,” he admitted. “People want to see me cry. I’m just not going to record myself crying and show you I’m crying.”
“I cry all the time. I’d rather show positivity and let people know that God is the greatest. I want to continue to show that God is keeping me uplifted and keeps granting me the strength.”
DC Young Fly shared that his babies are doing beautifully, considering the circumstances. When asked how he addressed Jacky’s passing with them, he said only people who’ve been through it can really understand. “We’re going to get through it.”
Jacky’s death shortly after she reportedly underwent a Mommy Makeover sparked concerns and renewed debates about plastic surgery. DC didn’t condemn anyone else who voluntarily gets surgery but said Jacky’s story should deter people “if they’re paying attention.”
“Some people use certain people as lessons. Some people just keep going with their lives. I just want people to take care of yourselves. Make the best decision for you and your family,” he added.
DC Young Fly isn’t the only one addressing the controversial risks of cosmetic procedures like the Mommy Makeover.
Check out Jacky Oh’s surgeon Dr. Zach Okhah speaking out again to clear his name after the flip!
Jacky Oh’s Plastic Surgeon, Dr. Zach Okhah, Addresses Speculation Of Wrongdoing, Says “Reputation For Safety Is Exemplary”
Dr. Zach Okhah took to Instagram with another statement in the aftermath of Jacky Oh’s death. In a now-deleted post, they posed together ahead of her reported Mommy Makeover procedures days before she passed. The founder of PH-1 Miami Clinic addressed the speculation about his famous patient.
“Yes, my name has been in the tabloid media and understandably sensationalized given the circumstances. I want to clarify certain facts that have not been reported and are public knowledge,” he said in an Instagram video.
The surgeon also seemingly responded to the backlash from his first statement after Jacky passed away.
“Please understand that due to patient privacy laws, and out of respect for all my patients, there will never be mention of specifics, now or in the future, of any of my cases,” he continued.
Despite not being able to comment on any specific cases, Dr. Zach set the record straight about the quality of his work and safety precautions.
“As many of you know first-hand, my reputation for safety is exemplary. I’m not willing to operate, without exception, on any patient if my preoperative protocols for medical clearance are not wholly met,” he explained.
At least one other doctor and Okhah’s own tests verify the health of his patients before moving forward with procedures.
“I have operated on 2000 patients, which is roughly 6000 hours in the operating room. Every procedure is always performed to the highest medical standard and our safety protocols are diligently observed by my entire team,” the Brown University-trained surgeon added.
The “BBL specialist” also explained that Florida is strict about substandard medical care and immediately suspends providers when it leads to poor patient outcomes. Despite rumors about Dr. Zach’s licensing, he confirmed that it remains “active and unrestricted.”
Details about Jacky’s Oh’s cause of death have not yet been released.
