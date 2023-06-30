It’s only been a month since Jacky Oh’s death, and DC Young Fly revealed he still cries “all the time” over losing his long-time partner.

Many criticized how the comedian’s demeanor after losing the mother of his children. However, the public doesn’t know half of what DC Young Fly has been going through. TMZ reports the heartbroken Wild ‘N Out star often breaks down in tears from the grief in private.

As BOSSIP previously reported, DC Young Fly shared he could only turn to God to get through this tragedy. That spiritual support helped him keep going through it all. This week he was even back to work, but he’s far from back to normal.

“God is the greatest. He’s granting me the strength to keep going. I gotta take care of my babies. That’s the key to life. Just gotta keep going, stay prayed up and never let the tragedies and the stuff that you going through bring you down,” he said.

The 85 South star puts on a strong face for his three young children, Nova, 6, Nala, 2, and Prince’Nehemiah, 10 months. He also wants to inspire others similarly struggling through life after death.

“We’re human, we’re emotional,” he admitted. “People want to see me cry. I’m just not going to record myself crying and show you I’m crying.” “I cry all the time. I’d rather show positivity and let people know that God is the greatest. I want to continue to show that God is keeping me uplifted and keeps granting me the strength.”

DC Young Fly shared that his babies are doing beautifully, considering the circumstances. When asked how he addressed Jacky’s passing with them, he said only people who’ve been through it can really understand. “We’re going to get through it.”

Jacky’s death shortly after she reportedly underwent a Mommy Makeover sparked concerns and renewed debates about plastic surgery. DC didn’t condemn anyone else who voluntarily gets surgery but said Jacky’s story should deter people “if they’re paying attention.”

“Some people use certain people as lessons. Some people just keep going with their lives. I just want people to take care of yourselves. Make the best decision for you and your family,” he added.

DC Young Fly isn’t the only one addressing the controversial risks of cosmetic procedures like the Mommy Makeover.

