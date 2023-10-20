Bossip Video

#LAMH’s LaTisha and her cousin Keke are STILL at odds and BOSSIP’s got your first look at one of them taking things too far.

OWN’s hit unscripted series Love & Marriage Huntsville will air a new episode this Saturday, October 21 at 8:00 pm ET/PT and once again LaTisha and her cousin Keke are clashing. This time, however, Keke might have just ended any hope of reconciliation between them because of her water-throwing actions.

During the episode, we see what should be a friendly card game going left after LaTisha and Marsau tune Keke out.

With no one left to talk to, she tells Stormi about the rumors that Marsau is cheating on her cousin–despite her promising to be mindful about gossiping about her marriage.

“It’s funny to me how I keep being blamed for everything, she wanna blame me instead of blaming people for the stuff they need to be blamed for,” says Keke. “That’s so ignorant and stupid.”

The fed-up family member then goes on a rant about Marsau’s alleged affair.

“It was rumored that [a redacted name] is supposed to be having an affair with Marsau,” says Keke. “She comes over and tells me your [redacted] is spreading this information…” she continues before Marsau and LaTisha overtalk her and try to get Stormi to engage in the card game.

Keke then throws Stormi’s cards at her cousin to end the card game and continues on her rant before things reach a fever pitch.

“I call her to tell her what’s going on, she doesn’t show up and I’m supposed to call her and run up behind her tot tell her information?! Girl, please!” says Keke. “So you wanna be mad, be mad, get glad, scratch your a**, I don’t give a f***!” says Keke before dousing her cousin in water.

Take an exclusive look below.

Saturday’s episode is titled “Where There’s Smoke There’s Marsau.”

Check out what you can expect below:

Melody is shocked by Marsau’s alleged affair. LaTisha’s business website faces controversy. Maurice just wants his sex life back. The Scotts’ plan for Bet on Blaque is a bust. KeKe and LaTisha’s relationship reaches a point of no return.

Tune in to Love & Marriage Huntsville this Saturday, October 21 at 8 pm ET/PT on OWN.