It’s Friday and we’re just a day away from a brand new episode of ‘Love & Marriage: Huntsville.’

You’re in luck because we’ve got an exclusive sneak preview clip from Saturday’s episode to whet your appetite right now! In the clip below, during what was supposed to be a meeting between Marsau, Martell and Tiffany, Martell decides to flip the script and put Tiffany on the spot for some intrusive questions she had for Sheree during his Upscale magazine cover party.

Check out the clip below:

First of all, Not Martell denying being a cheater when nearly every season of ‘Love & Marriage: Huntsville’ has exposed him for being exactly that. But second of all, we almost have to applaud the man for the way he turned the tables on Tiffany to where she almost couldn’t even argue with his logic. Is that toxic? Or is it talent? We don’t know what to make of it but 2023 is truly Martell Holt’s time to shine. He’s out here shaking tables on TWO different reality shows.

Here’s what else to expect from the episode:

Tiffany addresses Stormi about stirring the pot and recaps her talk with Sheree. The Whitlows have an ultrasound. Maurice and Kimmi hit a coparenting hurdle with Monster. LaTisha and Keke discuss Tiffany’s shady behavior. Martell confronts Tiffany.

The all-new episode of Love & Marriage: Huntsville airs Saturday, May 27 at 8pm ET/PT