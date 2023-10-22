Bossip Video

The new week is almost here and we’re back with a brand new set of horoscopes to help you plan for the week ahead by checking what the stars have in store!

Here’s another week of astrological forecasts, courtesy of our favorite — Psychic Zya.

Astro Overview:

This week will be emotionally charged and if you’ve been dealing with heavy emotions for a long while now, this week will take you deeper. For those of you who resonate with this message go easy on yourself, rest often and call in the emotional support that you need. On the 22nd until the 10th of November Scorpio enters Mercury which can take your mental to some dark places. However it can also trigger a rapid spiritual awakening and usher in new metaphysical gifts. So if you’re feeling the vibes, then this is a good time to learn tarot readings, how to work with pendulums and more. Also on the 22nd, the Sun moves into Scorpio enhancing everyone’s emotional powers but also forcing us to delve into our shadow wounds. Truly expect abrupt closing, endings and beginnings. But remember it’s all for your benefit. To top it all off we have Lunar Eclipse in Taurus on the 28th which will be powerful for doing money rituals. Be sure to capture this good eclipse abundance vibe by sitting out a Mason Jar filled with water in the sun/moon to make yourself some eclipse water. Then later use this water as a room spray, to cleanse your altars and to wash down your falls and walls when you feel the need. Let’s see what the stars have in store for you this week. Did you know that you can book a psychic reading with ZYA at ASKZYA.COM?

CAPRICORN:

All of this Scorpio energy coming in this week colliding with a Lunar Eclipse in Taurus is going to take an emotional tool on Capricorns but in general all Earth signs (and Scorpions) will feel the weight of these planetary movement. If you find that your emotions or thoughts are getting messy take the week off and if it gets really bad call in a therapist. Do not let it get too far gone and remember all moments in life are temporary even if they feel like they will drag on forever. RED FLAG: Again take good care of your mental health this week and turn off the news. You’re hyper sensitive and prone to extreme behavior this week. SWEET SPOT: A spa day with your bestie this week is just what the doctor ordered.

