Bossip Video

Cardi recently publicly congratulated her husband Offset on releasing his sophomore album Set It Off before sharing some exciting news with her fans.

On October 13, Offset released the follow-up to his 2019 debut album Father Of 4. The album marked his first solo outing since departing Quality Control Records and Billboard reports that in its first week, it sold 70k units making it a top 5 debut.

On Sunday, the rapper’s wife Cardi B took to social media to publicly congratulate him for a successful release.

“So proud of my baby!!” she tweeted. “Going against all odds… leaving his label, starting fresh, staying focused determined and not letting nothing break him… he did that! â¤ï¸ MY TURN.”

Offset overcoming obstacles and releasing his album apparently has Cardi ready to follow suit and deliver her sophomore album. It’s been five years since Invasion Of Privacy and even though she’s released several singles, fans want a full project.

Most recently after the release of Cardi’s Megan Thee Stallion-assisted single “Bongoes” rumors swirled that her album was coming.

During the rapper’s recent Breakfast Club interview, Cardi revealed that she’s almost done and debating an early 2024 release. With only two full months left in the year, it seems that Cardi season is right around the corner.

With this much anticipation, it looks like her peers will have to make way for the massive album to dominate.