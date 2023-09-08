If the heat waves didn’t make it official, Cardi B and Megan Thee Stallion’s “Bongos” proves Hot Girl Summer isn’t over yet!
The wait is over for new music from two of the hottest names in the rap game. On Friday, Cardi and Meg treated fans to a twerktastic unique sound and eye-popping visuals to accompany their high-energy single. Before the release, Cardi warned Billboard not to expect them to keep the same energy as their 2020 #1 Billboard hit “W.A.P.” Instead, they delivered a Brazillian beats beach bonanza that has the entire internet talking.
Bongos official music video dropping at midnight!!! Live on YouTube with @theestallion at 11:30 !!! pic.twitter.com/Qpuh31y0j1
— Cardi B (@iamcardib) September 7, 2023
Cardi joked that she and Megan tricked fans with the “W.A.P.”-like cover image for the single.
“It’s a different theme and the video is like a whole complete different type of theme,” she explained about the “intricate” and “beautiful” video.
Megan Thee Stallion on her friendship with Cardi B:
“For me as a person, I don’t really—this space that I’m in mentally, I’m not like fooling with too many people that don’t give me good vibes, good energy. I have literally created boundaries. And Cardi is somebody that I want… pic.twitter.com/YgPwEVTfh2
— Complex (@Complex) September 8, 2023
As much fun as they have teamed up together, Cardi and Meg took their experiment with the new sound very seriously.
“We put in our sweat and everything. It’s like on some ‘b*tch, you jump, I jump… if you wit it, I’m wit it. We’re gonna do it.’ We worked so hard on the music video. You’re gonna see… that’s thought put into that,” she continued.
On YouTube Live before the video premiere, the Grammy winners gushed about making magic on “Bongos.” Cardi said she was excited but nervous to approach the kind of funk and Dominican Dembow music she loves. “It’s something that I listen to but not something that I do,” she explained.
It’s the fact Megan basically said ain’t nobody as genuine as cardi. These other girls really been treating her badly and I hate that. She shouldn’t be the only girls girl in an industry like this but women suck so there’s that https://t.co/KLEkcjROBD
— M. (@thespicexqueen) September 8, 2023
After laying down some verses, it just didn’t feel dynamic enough without a feature. Despite advice to work with another Latin artist, Cardi knew it wouldn’t be complete without Thee Stallion blessing this track. “I hear Megan on it! And as soon as I got the verses back, I was like, ‘See? I told y’all n*ggas!”
The “Bongos” beat was also outside Meg’s comfort zone, but she’s never scared of a challenge.
“I was so happy when I got the song because it doesn’t sound like anything that’s out right now. And I feel like it challenged me to rap in a different way. I never rapped over a beat like this. I was like ‘Oh, she wants me to put my foot in this! I can do this for her,” Meg explained.
this part where meg and cardi discuss their friendship was the highlight of that live for me. my favessss pic.twitter.com/2RcWltXDAH
— ♡🦇 (@sadhotgirI) September 8, 2023
Watch Cardi B and Megan Thee Stallion’s entire conversation below.
Check out the “Bongos” video, details about the looks, and social media reactions after the flip!
Cardi B And Megan Thee Stallion Serve Stunning Brazillian Beach Vibes In The “Bongos” Visuals
The gorgeous video went just as hard as the lyrics and Latin beat. The baddies showed off their beach bodies and copious curves in colorful custom fits and super sexy swimsuits. Cardi came out of the gates in intricate turquoise, hot pink, and bright yellow Harris Reed demi-couture headpieces from a Vivienne Lake collaboration.
is cardi b wearing headpieces designed by harris reed?!!! pic.twitter.com/hGDzMEooNH
— DIDU (@muglare) September 8, 2023
Cardi B is back! #bongos
pic.twitter.com/Ffnm3FLiy5
— songs that changed history (@iconiksongs) September 8, 2023
Then, she followed up the stunning series with a bright red bikini made entirely of box braids.
Kudos to Cardi B for embracing a fresh dembow/funk sound and staying true to her artistic vision. Taking risks and being experimental always leads to growth as an artist. #Bongospic.twitter.com/eriOdkkjw4
— Ivan (@Ivankalema01) September 8, 2023
Megan flaunted her iconic body-ody-ody in a curve-hugging turquoise headpiece and high-energy choreography.
Like????? LOOK AT THE MATERIAL pic.twitter.com/dHAKtRieAw
— Rachel no Dolezal (@_deardiaryyy) September 8, 2023
Everything from the swimsuits and bodysuits to the show-stopping stilt-like heels screams “song of the summer.” Thanks to climate change, it seems summer is still here to stay.
Couldn’t even fit all the looks in one collage, VIDEO OF THE YEAR #Bongos. pic.twitter.com/usVDeaheY4
— BAVY (@itsbavy) September 8, 2023
Although Cardi swore it would be nothing like their last song, the sizzling scissoring action gave “W.A.P.” fans the same steamy fun.
She said “let me see if I can pick you up” 😂 pic.twitter.com/nn9OV03UTe
— TINA SNOW (@theestallion) September 8, 2023
Watch the full “Bongos” video below.
As Cardi previously said, the streets determine whether the song she and Meg love is a hit, and they’re definitely talking! In less than 12 hours, the video is number 1 on YouTube with over 2 million views. Check out the reactions online to “Bongos.”
Offset posted on his IG story rapping along to Cardi’s verse off her and Megan Thee Stallion’s new song #Bongos 🔥🔥🔥
Available Now on All Platforms‼️ pic.twitter.com/RHnYl09BHt
— OFFSETisMyFave🏚 (@KeptItTooReal4U) September 8, 2023
Is everybody doing alright? pic.twitter.com/H5o1VvKVjW
— Cardi B (@iamcardib) September 8, 2023
I love how the director or whomever juxtapose (position? Pose? Idk what word to use lol) Meg and Cardi in videos so Megan doesn’t tower over her or look so much bigger.
They always laying down, at an angle, using levels or something 😂
— Mel (@TheBaddestMitch) September 8, 2023
Cardi B teams up with Megan Thee Stallion for new single #BONGOS
— The Female Rap Room (@girlsinrap) September 8, 2023
Cardi’s forever gonna kill a visual, the colours in Bongos alone?!😍 its giving summer song in fall and im obsessed!! They both ate and the song feels different which I’m so here for!!!
— LU KALA (@igobyLu) September 8, 2023
Cardi right….Meg is her work wife. They go awf together!
— Black with a capital B! (@un_conquered) September 8, 2023
At this point you cant name a more iconic modern duo than Cardi and Meg. The girls get together and give us everything we need every single time.
— Maki’s bicep (@BlckBolex) September 8, 2023
like woah.. pic.twitter.com/8B4g2XDtR7
— BAVY (@itsbavy) September 8, 2023
Cardi B has the best visuals in the industry and nobody can ever deny it. She’s back! pic.twitter.com/IBYWx4ocDm
— KARTIER (@kartierbardi) September 8, 2023
Cardi and Meg together on a track just works.
They approach it completely different and it meshes well for the overall experience of the song.
I love the way Cardi sets the tempo, and then Meg takes the fuck off RUNNING. #Bongos sounds like nothing else out! Its a hit!
— Taylor Stiff (@nice_two) September 8, 2023
Overall, ‘Bongos’ is something that both Cardi and her fans should be very proud of. It’s a prime example of her growth as an artist and making music she believes in vs just chasing the sounds that are currently going viral on social media. Once again, setting the standard.
— KenBarbie™ (@itsKenBarbie) September 8, 2023
Babbyyyy this song is going to fucking eat at the clubs !!!! Cardi B and Megan Thee Stallion has done it again….. Definitely another HIT 🔥🙌🏾pic.twitter.com/66Am3DSamG #Bongos
— Joey Moon (@hausofkingz) September 8, 2023
Cardi ate this part so bad. It’s just so addicting 😭 pic.twitter.com/LgVjRxBa0y
— 𝐒𝐰𝐞𝐫𝐯𝐢𝐧𝐧𝐧🍭 (@_sosobardii) September 8, 2023
Idc what y’all say about Cardi but one things for certain, she’s gonna produce top tier visuals every time.. #Bongos pic.twitter.com/EFb9Zomfpv
— LIH (@arieticallih) September 8, 2023
Cardi and Megan ATE THIS TRACK
The fits, the visuals, the beat EVERYTHING was 10/10 #Bongos pic.twitter.com/maXgEJWJXM
— Sunflower Babe 🌻 (@softyellowpetal) September 8, 2023
Cardi and Meg need to go headline a tour. Like on some it was all a blur shit. Neither of them have done their own tours it would be so fun
— Watch #AskJenn (@JENNontheRocks_) September 8, 2023
give meg some choreo and she gon chew it tf up pic.twitter.com/zhgz84Pkrj
— aj (@koryskorra) September 8, 2023
“ A bitch couldn’t school me with a student loan” #Bongos #MeganTheeStallion #Cardi pic.twitter.com/UjqEGnlJ5i
— 🌼🍄 (@Sunnybri17) September 8, 2023
meg has made songs about anxiety, losing friends, misogynoir, being back stabbed, grief/losing loved ones, & the trauma of being shot. it’s cool if you’re not listening to her projects fully but to say she’s never rapped about anything with “substance” is absurd & a blatant lie.
— samantha carpenter 🔪 (@TheHorrorHottie) September 7, 2023
Meg sounds great over Brazilian funk, and she’s playing around with some new flows and rhyme schemes. Really excited to see where she’s going creatively.
— Comorienne 🇰🇲 (@_ShamGod) September 8, 2023
Megan set the world straight on this track. Say what you want but Mama is one of the best female rappers in the game.
And shoutout to Cardi for bringing her out. #Bongos
— Stephen (@TheStevenDwayne) September 8, 2023
Meg and Cardi always giving us so much goon fuel😫💦 pic.twitter.com/Qu5KhZTDUW
— 💜Zach💜 (@CumDumpForAri) September 8, 2023
#Bongos is a perfect example of Cardi’s artistry and her ear for music. Despite the producers wanting a Latin artist on the song, Cardi knew MEG needed to be the one on the track and would ride the beat perfectly, and sis was right yet again. pic.twitter.com/HIugp4aOqD
— AD III 👑 (@anseldeangelo) September 8, 2023
Cardi has one group of unhinged people hating on her and Meg has another group of unhinged MEN hating on her like i really hope this song goes to #1 because I’m seeing some real overtime hating rn. Like the checks CLEARED.
— animalfriespls (@animalfriespls_) September 8, 2023
Cardi nd Meg made bongos for the girlies that get it. Let your hair down and have fun. If we want serious ish we will look for it where it is, but now we outsiiiiiiiii
— Fay 🇧🇼🇨🇦🍁🏳️🌈 (@BishFay90) September 8, 2023
This was my fav line on the record “I know stiff hoes can’t relate” 😛 Meg ATE. My girl looked flawless. Cardi x Meg is the collab I want to see soo much more of. They’re just so cute together and they really be besties #Bongos pic.twitter.com/pDKg9hQats
— Daily Bravo 💌 (@dailybravomail) September 8, 2023
“Hoes take pills but I’m the one they can’t take, hot girl shit ima make something shake, I know the stiff hoes can’t relate”
Megan Carried FJJDHSHSHHSHS #Bongos
— Bre'on (@_BayBey) September 8, 2023
What do you think of Cardi B’s “Bongos” featuring Megan Thee Stallion?
