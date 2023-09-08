Bossip Video
1 of 3

If the heat waves didn’t make it official, Cardi B and Megan Thee Stallion’s “Bongos” proves Hot Girl Summer isn’t over yet!

Cardi B x Megan Thee Stallion

Source: Prince Williams/ WireImage/ Tim Mosenfelder / Wireimage

The wait is over for new music from two of the hottest names in the rap game. On Friday, Cardi and Meg treated fans to a twerktastic unique sound and eye-popping visuals to accompany their high-energy single. Before the release, Cardi warned Billboard not to expect them to keep the same energy as their 2020 #1 Billboard hit “W.A.P.” Instead, they delivered a Brazillian beats beach bonanza that has the entire internet talking.

Cardi joked that she and Megan tricked fans with the “W.A.P.”-like cover image for the single.

“It’s a different theme and the video is like a whole complete different type of theme,” she explained about the “intricate” and “beautiful” video.

As much fun as they have teamed up together, Cardi and Meg took their experiment with the new sound very seriously.

“We put in our sweat and everything. It’s like on some ‘b*tch, you jump, I jump… if you wit it, I’m wit it. We’re gonna do it.’ We worked so hard on the music video. You’re gonna see… that’s thought put into that,” she continued.

On YouTube Live before the video premiere, the Grammy winners gushed about making magic on “Bongos.” Cardi said she was excited but nervous to approach the kind of funk and Dominican Dembow music she loves. “It’s something that I listen to but not something that I do,” she explained.

After laying down some verses, it just didn’t feel dynamic enough without a feature. Despite advice to work with another Latin artist, Cardi knew it wouldn’t be complete without Thee Stallion blessing this track. “I hear Megan on it! And as soon as I got the verses back, I was like, ‘See? I told y’all n*ggas!”

63rd Annual GRAMMY Awards – Telecast

Source: Kevin Winter / Getty

The “Bongos” beat was also outside Meg’s comfort zone, but she’s never scared of a challenge.

“I was so happy when I got the song because it doesn’t sound like anything that’s out right now. And I feel like it challenged me to rap in a different way. I never rapped over a beat like this. I was like ‘Oh, she wants me to put my foot in this! I can do this for her,” Meg explained.

Watch Cardi B and Megan Thee Stallion’s entire conversation below.

Check out the “Bongos” video, details about the looks, and social media reactions after the flip!

Cardi B And Megan Thee Stallion Serve Stunning Brazillian Beach Vibes In The “Bongos” Visuals

The gorgeous video went just as hard as the lyrics and Latin beat. The baddies showed off their beach bodies and copious curves in colorful custom fits and super sexy swimsuits. Cardi came out of the gates in intricate turquoise, hot pink, and bright yellow Harris Reed demi-couture headpieces from a Vivienne Lake collaboration.

Then, she followed up the stunning series with a bright red bikini made entirely of box braids.

Megan flaunted her iconic body-ody-ody in a curve-hugging turquoise headpiece and high-energy choreography.

Everything from the swimsuits and bodysuits to the show-stopping stilt-like heels screams “song of the summer.” Thanks to climate change, it seems summer is still here to stay.

Although Cardi swore it would be nothing like their last song, the sizzling scissoring action gave “W.A.P.” fans the same steamy fun.

Watch the full “Bongos” video below.

As Cardi previously said, the streets determine whether the song she and Meg love is a hit, and they’re definitely talking! In less than 12 hours, the video is number 1 on YouTube with over 2 million views. Check out the reactions online to “Bongos.”

What do you think of Cardi B’s “Bongos” featuring Megan Thee Stallion?

Continue Slideshow

PREVIOUS POST NEXT PAGE
123
Categories: For Your Viewing Pleasure
POPULAR STORIES

Comments

Bossip Comment Policy
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.