If the heat waves didn’t make it official, Cardi B and Megan Thee Stallion’s “Bongos” proves Hot Girl Summer isn’t over yet!

The wait is over for new music from two of the hottest names in the rap game. On Friday, Cardi and Meg treated fans to a twerktastic unique sound and eye-popping visuals to accompany their high-energy single. Before the release, Cardi warned Billboard not to expect them to keep the same energy as their 2020 #1 Billboard hit “W.A.P.” Instead, they delivered a Brazillian beats beach bonanza that has the entire internet talking.

Bongos official music video dropping at midnight!!! Live on YouTube with @theestallion at 11:30 !!! pic.twitter.com/Qpuh31y0j1 — Cardi B (@iamcardib) September 7, 2023

Cardi joked that she and Megan tricked fans with the “W.A.P.”-like cover image for the single.

“It’s a different theme and the video is like a whole complete different type of theme,” she explained about the “intricate” and “beautiful” video.

Megan Thee Stallion on her friendship with Cardi B: “For me as a person, I don’t really—this space that I’m in mentally, I’m not like fooling with too many people that don’t give me good vibes, good energy. I have literally created boundaries. And Cardi is somebody that I want… pic.twitter.com/YgPwEVTfh2 — Complex (@Complex) September 8, 2023

As much fun as they have teamed up together, Cardi and Meg took their experiment with the new sound very seriously.

“We put in our sweat and everything. It’s like on some ‘b*tch, you jump, I jump… if you wit it, I’m wit it. We’re gonna do it.’ We worked so hard on the music video. You’re gonna see… that’s thought put into that,” she continued.

On YouTube Live before the video premiere, the Grammy winners gushed about making magic on “Bongos.” Cardi said she was excited but nervous to approach the kind of funk and Dominican Dembow music she loves. “It’s something that I listen to but not something that I do,” she explained.

It’s the fact Megan basically said ain’t nobody as genuine as cardi. These other girls really been treating her badly and I hate that. She shouldn’t be the only girls girl in an industry like this but women suck so there’s that https://t.co/KLEkcjROBD — M. (@thespicexqueen) September 8, 2023

After laying down some verses, it just didn’t feel dynamic enough without a feature. Despite advice to work with another Latin artist, Cardi knew it wouldn’t be complete without Thee Stallion blessing this track. “I hear Megan on it! And as soon as I got the verses back, I was like, ‘See? I told y’all n*ggas!”

The “Bongos” beat was also outside Meg’s comfort zone, but she’s never scared of a challenge.

“I was so happy when I got the song because it doesn’t sound like anything that’s out right now. And I feel like it challenged me to rap in a different way. I never rapped over a beat like this. I was like ‘Oh, she wants me to put my foot in this! I can do this for her,” Meg explained.

this part where meg and cardi discuss their friendship was the highlight of that live for me. my favessss pic.twitter.com/2RcWltXDAH — ♡🦇 (@sadhotgirI) September 8, 2023

Watch Cardi B and Megan Thee Stallion’s entire conversation below.

Check out the “Bongos” video, details about the looks, and social media reactions after the flip!