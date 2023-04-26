Bossip Video

Despite being ordered to pay $237,944 in back child support and $399K in attorney fees to his ex-wife, Tyrese is remaining calm and penning statements about appealing the “egregious” decision.

TMZ reports that the singer’s pricey judgment was handed down in a Fulton County Courthouse and it came after Tyrese previously refused to pay Samantha Lee Gibson $10,000 per month in child support because he thought it was “excessive.” That’s not all, however, the outlet reports that he has to foot a $17K bill for a court-appointed “special master” who handled minor disputes during the case making the total amount to be paid over $650K.

Tyrese made similar comments on his Instagram in a lengthy post.

“It’s all the process, right? Is anyone really surprised the outcome?” wrote Tyrese before thanking supporters who showed up to the courthouse to support him. “I wish I would’ve seen you. I’m so sorry if you spent money on gas, and just simply wanted to show up and pray with me today, on behalf of all fathers, and the endless levels of injustices that continue to take place we will appeal…. I don’t want anyone to like me. I don’t want anyone to care for me. I’m not a celebrity, I am Shayla’s and Soraya’s’s father, and I’m gonna stay committed to being the best father I can…. When you sit at home, broke out of a job, mentally emotionally, and physically unavailable for your children. We are called DEADBEATS! You get your a** whooped…. Then when you work hard, lose a lot of sleep at night as a serial entrepreneur, traveling hustling trying to do whatever it takes to provide for your children so that their life is much better than yours? As a father you STILL get your a**whooped….”

He also asked for legal help in protecting fathers.

“For any fathers advocate groups, anyone that can represent me to get some new laws put in place that can go into Congress. I am ready along with a whole lot of other fathers who continue to get f****s over by the family law court system…. I’ve never been the type of man to sit on my hands quietly b*** and moan at home about everything…. I stand UP a and speak UP a and OUT about injustice. Change doesn’t come from sitting at home quiet… “

Tyrese Previously Criticized The Judge In His Child Support Case & Called Him “Racist”

Prior to this latest news, the singer took to social media to criticize Judge Kevin Farmer, labeling him “racist” and calling for his removal from his family court case. He also alleged that the judge called his ex-wife, Samantha Lee, a “b***” in his private chambers in front of his attorney, Tanya Mitchell Graham.

Tyrese asked his 16.6 million followers to join him in a “peaceful protest” in front of the courthouse and also requested attorneys, Ben Crump and Martin Luther King III to aid him in his fight against the judge.

Gibson said his goal was to fight the biases Black fathers face in the family court system. He later posted that the protest got unceremoniously shut down.

As previously reported, the Watts native was ordered by Judge Farmer to pay $10,690 a month in child support for his four-year-old daughter, Soraya, but Tyrese refused stating the judge was biased. Samantha’s attorney, Adam Gleklen, stated Tyrese had more than $2 million in 2018 after claiming he was nearly broke. Subsequently, he was held in contempt but the judge chose not to have the entertainer arrested.