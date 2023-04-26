Despite the huge numbers, the Fast and Furious star told The Shade Room he is not taking the judgment lying down,
“Everything will be appealed. My attorney, Tonya Mitchell Graham stated that at least 30 things beyond the scope of the law was miss handled and flat out egregious and illegal.”
Tyrese made similar comments on his Instagram in a lengthy post.
“It’s all the process, right? Is anyone really surprised the outcome?” wrote Tyrese before thanking supporters who showed up to the courthouse to support him. “I wish I would’ve seen you. I’m so sorry if you spent money on gas, and just simply wanted to show up and pray with me today, on behalf of all fathers, and the endless levels of injustices that continue to take place we will appeal….
I don’t want anyone to like me. I don’t want anyone to care for me. I’m not a celebrity, I am Shayla’s and Soraya’s’s father, and I’m gonna stay committed to being the best father I can…. When you sit at home, broke out of a job, mentally emotionally, and physically unavailable for your children. We are called DEADBEATS! You get your a** whooped….
Then when you work hard, lose a lot of sleep at night as a serial entrepreneur, traveling hustling trying to do whatever it takes to provide for your children so that their life is much better than yours? As a father you STILL get your a**whooped….”
He also asked for legal help in protecting fathers.
“For any fathers advocate groups, anyone that can represent me to get some new laws put in place that can go into Congress. I am ready along with a whole lot of other fathers who continue to get f****s over by the family law court system…. I’ve never been the type of man to sit on my hands quietly b*** and moan at home about everything…. I stand UP a and speak UP a and OUT about injustice. Change doesn’t come from sitting at home quiet… “
Tyrese Previously Criticized The Judge In His Child Support Case & Called Him “Racist”
Prior to this latest news, the singer took to social media to criticize Judge Kevin Farmer, labeling him “racist” and calling for his removal from his family court case. He also alleged that the judge called his ex-wife, Samantha Lee, a “b***” in his private chambers in front of his attorney, Tanya Mitchell Graham.
As previously reported, the Watts native was ordered by Judge Farmer to pay $10,690 a month in child support for his four-year-old daughter, Soraya, but Tyrese refused stating the judge was biased. Samantha’s attorney, Adam Gleklen, stated Tyrese had more than $2 million in 2018 after claiming he was nearly broke. Subsequently, he was held in contempt but the judge chose not to have the entertainer arrested.
What do YOU think about the latest development in Tyrese’s child support case?
