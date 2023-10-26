CÉ NOIR is coming

Queen Bey rarely descends from her Heavenly tower to address us directly but it actually happened when she posted an influencer-esque unboxing video for her buzzy new fragrance ‘CÉ NOIR’ that ships in November.

In the now-viral video, Bey gives us a mall food court-sample of her lovable personality while presenting her elegantly designed fragrance bottle that will cost you $160.

“I’m super excited. This is my ‘CÉ NOIR’ unboxing and it’s finally here after years of work,” she gushed in the black and white video. “I wanted something to be monolithic and I wanted something to have a little bit of intimacy so right here you can see inside the soul of the perfume.”

Going full influencer, she sprays her “first spray” with hilarious “ooh” adlibs before giggling at her adorable “‘CÉ NOIR,’ say no more” play on words to wrap up the video.

According to her website, the fragrance is “created in France, encased in art, and crafted and designed by Beyonce” with notes including clementine, golden honey, rose absolute, jasmine sambac, Namibian myrrh, and golden amber.

Now, Beyoncé…what it smell like? pic.twitter.com/M2E6lXhX2K — Will Smith Slapped Me (@AshleyShyMiller) October 24, 2023

Naturally, social media exploded with reactions to Bey’s surreal unboxing video that skyrocketed to 2 million Likes on Instagram.

Beyonce talking to us directly and doing an unboxing? oh she must really want us to buy this one. She's SERIOUS. https://t.co/3krtFtjbpT — Sisa (@TheTitanBaddie) October 25, 2023

The pleasantly surprising development comes just weeks after she announced her upcoming Renaissance tour film that takes over theaters Dec. 1.

According to a press release, RENAISSANCE: A FILM BY BEYONCÉ accentuates the journey of RENAISSANCE WORLD TOUR from its inception, to the opening in Stockholm, Sweden, to the finale in Kansas City, Missouri.

“It’s about Beyoncé’s intention, hard work, involvement in every aspect of the production, her creative mind and purpose to create her legacy, and master her craft.

Received with extraordinary acclaim, Beyoncé’s RENAISSANCE WORLD TOUR created a sanctuary for freedom, and shared joy, for more than 2.7 million fans.”

Check out the wig-snatching trailer below:

Will you be copping Beyoncé’s new fragrance? Tell us down below and peep the social media hysteria over her surreal unboxing video on the flip.