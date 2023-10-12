SwiftieHive, get in formation!
In an epic plot twist, Queen Bey (who barely ever leaves the house unless she’s stopping the world) supported Taylor Swift at her Eras Tour concert movie world premiere that attracted a slew of stars and seas of Swifties to The Grove in Los Angeles.
Dripped out in LaQuan Smith, Queen Bey shared the spotlight with her longtime pal Taylor who posted a sweet message about her fellow superstar on Instagram.
“I’m so glad I’ll never know what my life would’ve been like without @beyonce‘s influence,” wrote Swift on Instagram.
The way she’s taught me and every artist out here to break rules and defy industry norms. Her generosity of spirit. Her resilience and versatility. She’s been a guiding light throughout my career and the fact that she showed up tonight was like an actual fairytale. 😇🙏”
The iconic moment comes after weeks of stan squabbling between The Hive and Swifties while Bey and Tay-Tay sold out arenas during the two biggest tours of all-time.
Beyoncé watching the stan wars and deciding to go to Taylor Swift’s movie premiere pic.twitter.com/OukwKPL2pK
— huey freeman (@joromiahh) October 12, 2023
With $579 million in global earnings, Bey’s 56-city Renaissance World Tour made history as the highest grossing tour by a female artist in history and the seventh-highest grossing tour overall (for now).
Tay-Tay’s Eras World Tour still has 13 months to go and could potentially cross the record-breaking billion dollar mark by early next year.
The “Shake It Off” singer also shattered box office records with $100 million+ in advance ticket sales for her concert movie that opens this Friday, October 13th.
Coincidentally (or not), Beyoncé’s highly anticipated Renaissance tour film drops a few months later (December 1) and will certainly contend against Taylor’s buzz-fueled movie for the global box office crown.
According to a press release, RENAISSANCE: A FILM BY BEYONCÉ accentuates the journey of RENAISSANCE WORLD TOUR from its inception, to the opening in Stockholm, Sweden, to the finale in Kansas City, Missouri.
“It’s about Beyoncé’s intention, hard work, involvement in every aspect of the production, her creative mind and purpose to create her legacy, and master her craft.
Received with extraordinary acclaim, Beyoncé’s RENAISSANCE WORLD TOUR created a sanctuary for freedom, and shared joy, for more than 2.7 million fans.”
Check out the wig-snatching trailer below:
Will you be seated for the Taylor Swift: The Eras Tour concert movie? Tell us down below and peep the social media hysteria over Tayoncé’s link-up on the flip.
Beyoncé and Taylor Swift said to put the guns DOWN pic.twitter.com/KTLEsfAq0p
— Chombe (@Chombe1080) October 12, 2023
Beyoncé and Taylor Swift leaving the movie theater after ending the hive/swifties feud. pic.twitter.com/Q2lOov8nf8
— @!i3n $up3r$tar💫 (@LI3N_SUP3RSTAR) October 12, 2023
Taylor Swift to the ignorant Swifties regarding Beyoncé pic.twitter.com/euJugnUwSN
— Her (@notyinkv) October 12, 2023
Kanye West after seeing Beyoncé and Taylor Swift together be like:pic.twitter.com/8TgJLT7Kxh
— Minnie 🇵🇸 (@eraofaqueen) October 12, 2023
beyoncé and taylor said: https://t.co/UKjNsFqSYa pic.twitter.com/eZZ2RVgInx
— sexyy red we were all rooting for u (@alwaysameena) October 12, 2023
did u see? beyoncé jokingly threw popcorn on the floor and then, out of respect for theater staff, willed it back into her hand. that’s power https://t.co/QJt5SaIOHV
— Dillow Wiamandis (@tiddypocket) October 12, 2023
Beyoncé really went outside for Taylor, like yall know that lady don’t leave her house unless it’s for a check. But Taylor is really her home girl and she had to pop out for her 😩😭
— Mo (@exilehive) October 12, 2023
The Hive realizing they created an entire rift between Taylor and Beyonce that never existed is just pure serotonin pic.twitter.com/6rKGlspbWv
— Chris Swiftie™ (@HuffleBoy) October 12, 2023
Beyoncé showing respect to Taylor by attending her concert movie premiere I just know her fanbase is scrambling right now after all the nasty things they have said about this tour lmao
— T.m | Eras SG 7/3 (@tmlovesred2) October 12, 2023
