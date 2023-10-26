The official #RHOP season 8 taglines are HERE and they feature a high-note hitting housewife, scholarly shade from a petty professor, and a gold digger denial.
As previously reported the entire group of cherry blossom beauties is back for the eight season including Gizelle Bryant, Karen Huger, Ashley Darby, Robyn Dixon, Candiace Dillard Bassett, Wendy Osefo, and Mia Thornton.
The ladies who are joined by newbie Nneka Ihim, will return to television on Sunday, Nov. 5 at 8 p.m. ET/PT on Bravo, and ahead of that, their taglines have been released.
Check them out via Bravo below!
Gizelle Bryant
Gizelle’s tagline references her three daughters Angel, Grace, and Adore.
“I’m no angel, but give me some grace, and you’ll learn to adore me.”
Ashley Darby
Ashley is denying that she’s a gold digger as she remains separated from her husband, Michael.
“You don’t have to dig for gold when you shine this bright.”
Robyn Dixon
Robyn’s tagline references Lizzo’s track “Truth Hurts” and it’s a defiant clapback to ongoing chatter about her marriage.
“I just took a DNA test, and it turns out, I 100 percent don’t care.”
Candiace Dillard Bassett
#RHOP’s resident vocalist decided to sing a portion of her tagline.
“When they go low, I just hit a high note.”
She’s also clapping back at fans who are none too pleased with her tagline and think it was a “setup” by production.
Wendy Osefo
Class is, of course, in session for Dr. Wendy.
“If you’re going to test this professor, be prepared to fail.”
Nneka Ihim
Newbie Nneka is referencing her African roots in her tagline.
“Nigeria raised me, LA made me, and Potomac will remember me.”
Mia Thornton
Mia’s tagline is referencing her queendom amid a possible move, not her separation from her husband Gordon. How disappointing.
“It doesn’t matter the size of our home, I’m always the queen of this castle.”
Karen Huger
The Grand Dame is referencing the ladies riding her coattails, or at least we think.
“I don’t ride the fence honey, I am the fence, you ride me.”
Listen to the #RHOP season 8 taglines in action.
#RHOP Season 8 Premiere Preview
Earlier this week, a preview of the Real Housewives of Potomac premiere was released and it centered around Robyn and Juan Dixon. The ladies are gossiping about Robyn’s husband continuing to make headlines for alleged cheating.
After Juan admitted to paying for a woman’s hotel room because she “lost her wallet”, he was spotted at a laundromat and a nail salon with a woman.
“I know that this is eating her up that everybody is poing holes at her marriage,” says Robyn’s bestie Gizelle.
“Now there was another picture of surfacing of Juan in a nail salon of all places,” says Ashley.
Take a look below.
-
