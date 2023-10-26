Bossip Video

In his interview with Gayle King, Jay-Z reveals Blue Ivy used to question his cool status but is starting to see she has cool parents.

Gayle King teased her exclusive interview with JAY-Z and it’s finally here. The main reason for the interview was to showcase Brooklyn Public Library’s Book of Hov Exhibit. In the exhibit, you see a detailed examination of the life and times of Shawn Carter from Marcy Projects to what we know him today. On Thursday, she released part one of her interview and asked Hova about how Blue Ivy sees her superstar parents.

According to Jigga, his daughter used to be in denial of his cool dad status.

“She used to be frontin’ on me a little bit,” JAY-Z tells King when asked if any of his kids think he’s cool. “But [now] I catch her. I catch her in the corner, you know? Now she asks me, you know, if this is cool, if her sneakers [are cool],” said Jay as transcribed by Entertainment Toight. King clarifies, “She wants your advice?” asked King, “Yeah, yeah, yeah,” responded the rapper. “There was a time where she was like, ‘Daaaaad,'” he added pantominming like Blue covering her face as though she was embarased. “I’m cool. I don’t know what you sayin,'” the superstar said he told his first-born. “I’m cool! You got cool parents! At your house, your parents [are] cool!’

Hov and Queen B have a future superstar on their hands who has the perfect blueprint to follow, pun intended.

Elsewhere in the interview, Jay Z spoke on one of his most famous albums Reasonable Doubt, and what it means to him.

“I needed to grow into this album,” he told Gayle King. “And had I gone to a label, I don’t think I would’ve been able to fully explore what was really happening, because I had the freedom and the independence to really talk about the real stuff that was happening in the streets, and happening for me and my friends at the time.”

You can catch The Book of HOV at the Brooklyn Museum until December 4.

This is one of the dopest things to happen during the 50th Anniversary of Hip-Hop so if you can attend, it would be worthwhile.

You can watch Part 1 of Gayle’s exclusive Jay-Z interview below.