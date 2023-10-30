Bossip Video

The new week is here and we’re back with a brand new set of horoscopes to help you plan for the week ahead by checking what the stars have in store!

Source: iOne Digital / Tommy de Yampert

Here’s another week of astrological forecasts, courtesy of our favorite — Psychic Zya.

Astro Overview:

Many Taureans, Leos, Scorpios and Aquarians can now breathe a sigh of relief. With the closing of the two year Scorpio-Taurus axis eclipse cycle, you’re now literally on a new path of joy and abundance. While certainly everyone will benefit from this karmic cycle wrapping up, the signs mentioned above will find that they are particularly flourishing in the coming years. All is pretty quiet in the skies though the post eclipse energy will still give us a few rumbles and jangles through the week. With that said, be kind to your self, take it slow and seek joy where and when you can. Let’s see what the stars have in store for you this week. Did you know that you can book a psychic reading with ZYA at ASKZYA.COM?

Source: iOne Digital / Tommy de Yampert

CAPRICORN:

Many of you have entered a new life energetically and you simply have to watch for signs all around and inside of you to see your new reality. Remember newness starts with changed emotions which causes a different outlook and improved behavior patters. Pat yourself on the back you’ve done it. RED FLAG: That new charming stranger has a hidden agenda. Pay attention to your gut – it’s trying to protect you. SWEET SPOT: If you’ve been thinking of getting a pet – now is a great time to do so.

Keep reading for more BOSSIP horoscopes!