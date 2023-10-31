Bossip Video

On Saturday, Deion Sanders and the University of Colorado headed to the Rose Bowl hoping to defeat UCLA. Despite their best efforts, the Buffaloes lost to UCLA 28-16 and Shedeur Sanders was sacked seven times in the game. This places Colorado with a record of 4-4 this season.

Now according to CBS, the City of Los Angeles handed the Buffs an off-field loss as well.





Five Colorado players reported that their jewelry was stolen from the locker room during the game. Several expensive diamond chains were reportedly pilfered and Deion Sanders Jr. showcased the upset players in his latest Vlog.

“We are aware of players having personal belongings taken from the CU visiting locker room during Saturday’s game against UCLA at the Rose Bowl,” Colorado said in a statement to CBS. “We are in contact with both the UCLA and Pasadena police. The Pasadena Police Department is the lead agency handling the investigation.”

Many on social media have used this as a “gotcha” moment to Deion who claimed Jackson State had its fair share of thieves during his time there. However, this happened to the players who were guests in another stadium.

Hopefully, the stolen items can be recovered and bring some good news to the Buffs who are currently experiencing a low moment in their season.

You can watch the full vlog from the game below and see the robbery incident at the 41:00 mark.