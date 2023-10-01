Bossip Video

After coming off a rough loss to Oregon, Deion Sanders and Colorado failed to bounce back against USC losing 48-41 despite an amazing second half.

Last week Deion Sanders and the Colorado Buffaloes suffered their first spanking at the hands of Oregon. While Oregon imposed their will on the Buffs, Sanders promised to bounce back but many college football fans knew it would be an uphill battle as his team was facing USC.

Unfortunately, the Buffs ended up with back-to-back losses after USC held on to win 48-41.

If you’re just looking at the score it won’t tell the entire story, so here’s BOSSIP’s run down on how this loss may be a long-term win for Colorado.

USC got off to an amazing start and ended the first quarter putting 34 points on top of Colorado’s head. During the first half, the Buff struggled to find a rhythm but did put 14 points on the board. At halftime, the score was 34-14 with fans thinking the battle was over.

The second half was when the game shifted in the favor of Colorado. In the third quarter, USC put 14 points on the board and Colorado answered with 13 of their own.

The fourth quarter was all Colorado who held USC to zero points while adding 14. Sanders finally let last year’s #1 CB Cormani McClain touch the field and he made an immediate impact. With only 7 points standing between the Buffs and overtime, they attempted an on-side kick to get the ball back to Deion’s son Shedeur. Unfortunately, USC recovered the ball and let time run out.

Despite the loss, Coach Prime was positive in the locker room after the game. He emphasized to his team that the second-half performance is what’s to come in the future. Had the team played the same the whole game, they would have pulled off the biggest upset in college football this season.

Now that the Colorado Buffaloes have seen what’s possible, this should make them unstoppable.