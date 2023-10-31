Bossip Video

Summer Walker and gracious groceries grasper Lil Meech are sparking reconciliation rumors after being spotted together multiple times this week.

On Sunday, Oct. 29, Walker took to Instagram to post a photo of her and the BMF actor at a pumpkin patch. In the picture, the pair was joined by a few other people, including the R&B singer’s children, according to HipHopDX.

“This pumpkin patch was so cute,” she captioned the photo on her IG Story.

In the flick, both Summer and Meech are flashing huge smiles as the latter wraps his arm around his ex-girlfriend, making fans wonder if they are back together following their split in August.

To further fuel reconciliation rumors, the former couple was also spotted holding hands over the weekend as they went out in Atlanta.

Not only were they walking through the street hand-in-hand, the pair also wore coordinating denim-on-denim outfits.

This reunion comes just a few days after Summer trolled her ex-boyfriend over allegations that he was unfaithful during their relationship.

The “Still Over It” singer posted a photo of her ex on her Instagram Stories while singing the lyrics to Mystikal’s “Danger (Been So Long)” in the background. But, at the same time, she issued a disclaimer to her followers advising them not to take her “humor too serious.”

“My favorite comedians are Dave Chappelle, Bernie Mac, Richard Pryor, & Katt Williams,” she began. “They say s**t and don’t give af. I know this generation doesn’t understand how to actually laugh n move on but yeah.”

Summer Walker and Lil Meech first started dating back in May, but they split just a few months later when the actor was allegedly caught cheating. In August, Walker posted a series of Instagram Stories accusing Meech of stepping out on her.

Very shortly after these accusations made their way online, Ring doorbell footage emerged of the BMF actor entering a woman’s apartment and leaving just 17 minutes later. Lil Meech attempted to clear his name by claiming that he was helping his (very voluptuous) cousin bring in some groceries.

“Damn, I can’t help my cousin bring the bags in the house,” he asked after the clips made their way online. “We went to the grocery store, man.”

Regardless of what actually happened at that woman’s apartment, it looks like Summer Walker got over it.