Alexa, play Shaggy “It Wasn’t Me”…

In a hilarious turn of events, Lil Meech found himself entangled in a cheating scandal stemming from leaked footage of him entering an unidentified woman’s apartment just a day after Summer Walker implied he cheated during their short-lived relationship.

In now-viral footage obtained by The Shade Room, Meech, 23, can be seen entering a Houston apartment behind the big booty woman without a grocery bag in sight.

Naturally, social media exploded with jokes over Meech’s alleged cheating, prompting the actor to upload a video explaining that he was innocently assisting his “cousin” with her groceries.

“Damn, I can’t help my cousin bring the bags in the house. We went to the grocery store, man,” said Meech with a slight smirk.

Power Book II: Ghost star Michael Rainey Jr. and co-star Gianni Paolo wasted no time clowning Meech in the latest chapter of their ongoing Starz feud.

Shortly after the Meech footage surfaced, Summer scampered to her InstaStory to suggest that he pursued a relationship with her for years only to “embarrass her.”

“It’s just crazy how a n***a will really try to pursue the f**k out of you for 2 years, make you meet they whole family, wanna be around you and your kids all day & pay bills just to embarrass you to the world lmao,” wrote Summer. “I don’t understand men but ima give it to God.”

She also implored her fans to stop being social media sleuths on her behalf.

“All my fans who love & support me I appreciate y’all so much but y’all ain’t gotta be CIA agents for me lol let’s just move on,” she wrote.

Do you believe Meech was actually helping his cousin with groceries? Tell us down below and peep the funniest reactions to #GroceryGate on the flip.