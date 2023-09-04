Congratulations to Chrisean Rock, who welcomed her first child and she gave birth to her baby boy in front of a live stream audience of more than 300,00 people!
Crazy In Love season 2 captured Chrisean Rock’s tumultuous pregnancy and relationship with her ex-boyfriend, Blueface. Like the ultimate reality star, Instagram Live captured her labor and delivery of their baby. The “Vibe” rapper hopped on the platform on Sunday, September 3, to announce to her followers that her water broke. Chrisean may have Blue tattooed all over, but their baby boy is her namesake.
“Let’s welcome my Baby boy Chrisean Malone named after his mommy,” Chrisean announced on her Instagram Stories.
Like always, the rapper kept it real in front of cameras and her followers. Chrisean joked with fans in the comments, her family, and the medical staff through moments like getting examined in the delivery room. She held nothing back about the big moment, including her sense of humor leading up to it.
Chrisean Rock had one of the most beautiful, funniest child births I’ve ever seen 🥹💓 “we gotta hurry up his head gone be long” 😭🤣 pic.twitter.com/ozFd9KLRUj
— The Real Destiny Marilyn (@sweet_novacanee) September 3, 2023
“We gotta hurry this up! His head’s gonna be long,” she said during the delivery.
Not Chrisean Rock telling the nurse to “get that nigga out “😭😭😭Chrisean has to be the strongest woman out there fr pic.twitter.com/6aGEK1HDsF
— Yana 🦋🦋🦋 (@britnni2caky) September 3, 2023
During a tense but hilarious moment of her labor, she yelled, “Get that n*gga out!”
Five days earlier, Chrisean predicted that she was ready to pop any day on an Instagram post.
“The last pregnancy dump [before] my Baby Boy 💙 comes,” she wrote on August 29.
Little did Chrisean’s followers know, they’d be virtually at her bedside when she saw him for the first time. In addition to thousands of fans and fellow celebs online, Chrisean’s friends and family surrounded her with love in person. Watch the touching moment below.
Chrisean Just Gave Birth to her Baby Boy💙 Congratulations Chrisean this Moment is so Beautiful! pic.twitter.com/hhUuhiZxlY
— Baddies:East (@BaddiesOnZeus) September 3, 2023
Chrisean on live just admiring her baby boy 🥹💙 this so beautiful she look so complete. pic.twitter.com/LMJ10xTACi
— TURN ON POST NOTIFICATIONS ON (@truerealityyy) September 4, 2023
While the life-changing experience played out, many wondered about the baby’s father.
See what Chrisean and Blueface said about him being with his other baby mama instead of attending their son’s birth after the flip!
Chrisean Gave Birth To Her Son While Blueface Partied With His First Baby Mama Jaidyn Alexis
The on-again, off-again celebrity couple is definitely off these days, despite their baby baby blessing on the way. As soon as Chrisean revealed that her water broke, thousands of people online wondered where Blueface was. Many bashed him for partying in Miami with the mother of his first two children, Jaidyn Alexis.
blue face being hugged up with another girl in miami while chrisean rock is giving birth to his new born son is so fucked up & WERID… pic.twitter.com/gfuytqCnH0
— jay.☆ (@munch4spice) September 3, 2023
Chrisean in labor and Blueface in Miami. Put his bitch ass on child support. pic.twitter.com/yvABh1XU6i
— No Name (@Ashanti89244601) September 3, 2023
Although several people dragged Blue for not supporting Chrisean in person, that’s what she wanted. The Baddies West star previously said that she’d embrace motherhood with or without her baby daddy, and she obviously meant it.
Chrisean said she did not want Blueface in the delivery room and was setting boundaries last month on IG live pic.twitter.com/iveNxjROmB
— HOUSE OF BLUES (@house0fblues) September 4, 2023
“H cannot be there while I’m pushing the baby out, sorry. That sh*t is intentional. That sh*t is intense. I need love, real love,” she explained last month on IG Live.
The rapper aimed at her ex, who’s been flaunting a reunion with the first mother of his kids during Chrisean’s pregnancy. The 23-year-old shared that she was setting boundaries with her ex and their toxic dynamic.
“I don’t need a n*gga ready to whip a camera out because his career is dying. I need real love. I’m setting boundaries. Of course, you can see your kid. I don’t need no child support. I don’t need no support from you, I don’t. I don’t want nobody,” she said, protecting her peace.
After welcoming her bundle of joy, Chrisean set the record straight about not inviting Blue to be with her.
I simply ain’t invite him I went to my city to have my child . None of you weird ass ppl ain’t finna be around my son I’m all he got I’ma do everything I can to protect him from hate and jealousy or anything. His name is Chrisean and he will be loved n respected 💯 .
— ChriseanRock (@ChriseanMalone) September 4, 2023
“I simply ain’t invite him I went to my city to have my child . None of you weird a** ppl ain’t finna be around my son I’m all he got I’ma do everything I can to protect him from hate and jealousy or anything. His name is Chrisean and he will be loved n respected,” she posted.
You need that clout…..purposely arguing with my fan for click bait …
— ChriseanRock (@ChriseanMalone) September 3, 2023
Blueface Claps Back At Social Media Backlash About Missing His Son’s Birth
Since their break-up, Blueface has made it clear that he’s invested in the mother of his first son and daughter, Jaidyn Alexis. As Blue tried to make Jaidyn’s recent rap career curl over, he said buying her BBL was “the best 30K [he] ever spent.”
I think my Bm ass looks great feels great taste great I’m da only one in there so y would we care 😂 best 30k I ever spent that’s the hottest topic rn I’m invested
— blueface (@bluefacebleedem) September 2, 2023
The “Thottiana” rapper regularly trolls everyone online, including Chrisean. However, he addressed the backlash and “deadbeat” allegations. Although he still seemed to take some digs at his ex about Jaidyn, he respected her wishes with support “from a distance.”
I love an support rock from a distance guys I don’t want no smoke that’s not my bitch to go back an 4th wit online none but love for her keep opening up for artist one of them will grab you out the crowd someday an you will headline your own concert trust the process you got this
— blueface (@bluefacebleedem) September 2, 2023
“I love an support rock from a distance guys I don’t want no smoke that’s not my b*tch to go back an 4th wit online none but love for her keep opening up for artist one of them will grab you out the crowd someday an you will headline your own concert trust the process you got this,” he posted on X (formerly known as Twitter).
Social media is all entertainment for me guys nothing I say or do has anything to do with rock I broke up wit her 3 months ago I moved on it’s time for you guys to move on to I’m with someone else now I been posting my Bm non stop for 3 months now I’m all about Jaidyn now
— blueface (@bluefacebleedem) September 4, 2023
“Social media is all entertainment for me guys nothing I say or do has anything to do with rock I broke up wit her 3 months ago I moved on it’s time for you guys to move on to I’m with someone else now I been posting my Bm non stop for 3 months now I’m all about Jaidyn now,” he posted hours after Chrisean gave birth.
He also denied using one baby mama to make the other jealous, but everyone isn’t convinced.
Keep it about blue an Jaidyn 👨👩👧👦 this is not some random girl I picked up to make somebody jealous or troll Jaidyn been right here for 10 years an 2 kids ain’t never stepped out with another man I won’t find nobody else that solid this late in the game I’m not letting up off her🔒
— blueface (@bluefacebleedem) September 4, 2023
“Keep it about blue an Jaidyn. This is not some random girl I picked up to make somebody jealous or troll Jaidyn been right here for 10 years an 2 kids ,ain’t never stepped out with another man. I won’t find nobody else that solid this late in the game. I’m not letting up off her,” Blueface continued.
— blueface (@bluefacebleedem) September 4, 2023
Most of the comments cheered on Chrisean and cracked jokes with her as she became a mother in front of the world.
Check out the social media reactions to Chrisean having her baby on Instagram Live after the flip!
Social Media Users React To Chrisean’s Live Streamed Birth In Front Of More Than 300,000 Viewers
Whether people loved Blueface and Chrisean’s relationship or wanted to see an end to the viral toxicity, the former couple has everyone talking. They’re both trending, with jokes, criticisms, and congratulations flooding in.
The live stream comments included well-wishes from Nicki Minaj, welcoming Chrisean to the boy mom club. The quick-witted influencer responded by trying to set up a playdate between Nicki’s son, Papa Bear and Chrisean Jr.
Chrisean Rock asks @NICKIMINAJ when they will go on a play date after Nicki congratulated her on giving birth to her baby boy! 👶🏽💙pic.twitter.com/2RbXUjBZgF
— She’s Fishy ➐ (@ShesFishy) September 4, 2023
After watching every step of the way leading up to baby Chrisean’s arrival, we all feel like his aunties and uncles now.
Everyone has that one “aunt” who claims to have been their when they were born. Chrisean Rock’s baby is going to have over 300k people saying “you know I was there when you were born”😭😭😭 pic.twitter.com/fRXU6Or751
— Salma (@chronicallysal) September 3, 2023
Check out the reactions to Chrisean giving birth and naming her son after herself, Chrisean Malone.
I’m glad chrisean didn’t have blueface there during the birth. I’m a strong proponent of having whoever is gonna give you a peaceful experience because childbirth is HELL
— Hooker T. Washington 🧶 (@AQualityMess) September 3, 2023
Chrisean in the delivery room:
“How long do I have to stay in the hospital because I have somewhere to be tonight?” pic.twitter.com/sJcUFkry6M
— Traycie Dash 🇳🇬 (@Traycielicious) September 3, 2023
Babyyyy I’m so proud of chrisean rock. She ain’t need blue face nothing ass there anyway. She had all the love she needed right there. God bless her and the baby. Got me over here crying shit.
— Shay Divine 444 (@shannonwitda) September 3, 2023
Idc Chrisean naming her son after herself is a hit!
— did he choreograph that? is this choreography? (@MahaliaSBM) September 4, 2023
Chrisean named her baby chrisean that’s too cute 😭😭
— THE BIGGEST. (@kaee_1) September 4, 2023
What will it take for them to take us all out of the Blueface/Chrisean/Blueface’s mom group chat? It’s beyond enough. Spare us.
— deray (@deray) September 4, 2023
But then again I’m happy blueface is not there with chrisean rock during her moments of giving birth. That man is EVIL energy, let him be fake in love with that ugly baby mother. He gone get his karma
— NATE (@NATERERUN) September 3, 2023
I feel like I know Chrisean atp it’s crazy pic.twitter.com/Ry6rD1Os3e
— KuteRegardless🔥 (@BiaTakes3) September 4, 2023
Who thought I’d be watching Chrisean rock give birth on Instagram live on a Sunday evening
— Queen B 🦋✨♏️ (@brinanabananaa) September 3, 2023
Chrisean get back was crucial , she named that baby Chrisean 😂😂😂😂
— your favorite★ (@THEZAYVO) September 4, 2023
Chrisean reaction to when she heard her son cry is a moment that is priceless when becoming a first time mother ❤️ pic.twitter.com/66aaZhPIkz
— DeMarko (@freakymarko) September 4, 2023
ok so stay away from chrisean don't ever go near her but let's put an end to it are you kidding today is with jaidyn tomorrow chrisean https://t.co/J9KlioZbWS
— fã clube big rock 💝💫 (@postei09) September 4, 2023
Chrisean named her baby after her & that’s hard to me 😮💨❤️. Congratulations to her 🥹🫶🏽.
— Pretty Baby 🤍 (@Jadayshaaa) September 4, 2023
Chrisean Rock literally just gave birth on Instagram.
Her sister: “Thank you Jesus. Hallelujah. Glory to God!”
Chrisean: “Thank you Jesus!! Get this little ni**@ out me!”
Crazy. 🥺
— Coach Kandaka (@coachkandaka) September 3, 2023
If I was bluefase first bm… I WOULD NOT allow him to USE ME to get back at the next bitch ! Ol “ima use you to make this bitch mad..ass nigga.” Then go back to Chrisean lol. Tf. Leave me out of y’all mess ✌🏾
— ✨✨Shayyy✨✨ (@MissMamasShayyy) June 2, 2023
Chrisean said “He’s smart already he don’t cry”😭😭😭. Aww she’s cute, welcome to Motherhood.
— Aaliyah 💕 | Fan account (@BlackBarbie_lia) September 4, 2023
& WHO SAID CHRISEAN ROCK COULDN’T DO WHAT WITHOUT WHO AGAIN? my girl just birthed her baby boy infront of the whole world with so much moral support from family, friends & her fans 🙏🏾💙
— BRATTIE TK (@karriaaaa) September 4, 2023
Lmfaooo Chrisean really named that baby “Chrisean Malone!” She said Blueface gone see her everywhere she go lmfao!😭🤣🤣🤣
— 💙🦋 (@flyingsavvy) September 4, 2023
Congratulations to Chrisean Rock and Blueface!
