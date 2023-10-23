Bossip Video

It seems like just yesterday we were seeing headlines about Blueface and Chrisean Rock’s rollercoaster relationship every other day. And now, he’s engaged to a completely different woman and bashing his mother for disapproving of his proposal.

“My mother is a wh*re, been married 3 times 3 kids by 3 different men,” tweeted the “Thotiana” rapper.

The rapper proposed to his girlfriend, Jaidyn Alexis, at the Rams-Steelers game at SoFi Stadium on Sunday alongside strippers and wads of cash being thrown.

Blueface popped the question with an absolutely enormous diamond ring after taking a moment by himself in the bathroom of the suite.

“I’m about to propose to Jaidyn,” he told the camera in a video he shared to his Instagram Story. “I’m so nervous.” The rapper continued, “Oh my God. I know she’s going to say yes, but I don’t know. The timing is — I’m at the game, I don’t know … The timing is weird. I think I’m going to bring everyone in and make it personal, intimate, but I’m just so nervous.”

Blueface went on to preemptively address anyone who might question his motives, wondering why he’s proposing to Jaidyn so soon after his on-and-off relationship with Chrisean.

“And I know y’all are going to be like, ‘Why are you doing it?’” he said. “Listen, I’m famous, I’m rich … I just know. When you know you know. Wish me luck.”

Jaidyn happily accepted her now-fiancé’s proposal, taking to Instagram to post photos and videos of the gesture along with the caption, “Mrs. Porter.”

Blueface and Jaidyn started dating in high school and share two children together, Javaughn and Journey Porter. The rapper previously–and most notoriously–dated Chrisean Rock, who welcomed their son last month.

Unfortunately for Blueface, his ex isn’t the only one who’s presumably not happy about his engagement. His mother, Karlissa Saffold Harvey, took to social media to comment on the news, taking shots at her son’s new fiancée.

Blueface’s Mom Blasts Jaidyn Alexis Over Engagement

“Did this ninja propose to the maid. Oh well it is October,” Karlissa wrote on her Instagram Story. “You in charge, congratulations…Now tell the people you married the maid just in case you go to prison. The end.”

Blueface responded to his mother’s shots with several posts on X, wanting to go “ring for ring,” going on to insult her for all of her past failed relationships.

“Karlissa, my wife ring is bigger and more valuable than yours. Since you wanna compete with my wife let’s go ring for ring,” Blueface posted. “Post yo ring an ima post mine you wanna compare bootys right karlissa ? let’s compare rings let’s see what typa ring that old Booty got an what typa ring that new Booty got my wife gone always win.”

He continued, “Karlissa married a bum after all them d**ks she took she settled for that lil a** ring my wife had one d**k her whole life an bled yo whole life clown.” “My mother is a wh*re been married 3 times 3 kids by 3 different men [and] never married none of them men only random men she liked with a lot of money so she could divorce an take from them,” Blueface wrote. “At the end of it all she’s sleeping with a bum every night sad story [forreal] could never respect her as a women.”

Congrats(?) to Blueface.