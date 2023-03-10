If The Size 15 Fits: Larsa Pippen Brags About Sex ‘4 Times A Night’ And New Boo Marcus Jordan’s Shoe Size On ‘RHOM’ Reunion

It’s tough to out-cringe the Kardashians, but Larsa Pippen came close by bragging about her sex life with Michael Jordan’s son Marcus Jordan and his size 15 shoes.

There’s no shame in the game of Scottie Pippen’s ex-wife, who recently revealed she and her new boyfriend Marcus are living large. After slowly snuggling up to the son of Scottie’s former teammate, the reality star is sharing their love (and too much information) with the world. According to PEOPLE, Larsa opened up with spicy details about her relationship with Marcus in a trailer for the upcoming reunion Real Housewives of Miami reunion on Thursday.

When Larsa defended the 30-year age difference between co-star Dr. Nicole Martin’s father and his new girlfriend, Andy Cohen asked about the controversial age gap with Marcus.

“It doesn’t matter! It doesn’t matter. I hate when people put age on everything because age? What does it mean? Nothing. If he’s happy and someone makes him happy, it doesn’t matter,” Larsa said unprovoked.

The Housewives creator got down to the nitty-gritty, asking Larsa directly about her relationship status with Marcus. The 48-year-old confirmed that they’re “definitely dating.” Andy shared a fan question asking what everyone wants to know.

“Marcus is closer in age to your son Scotty Jr. than to you. How do you feel about that age gap?” the fan submission asked.

Something didn’t add up for Larsa, who needed help from Andy and her castmates to do the quick math. Larsa and Marcus are 16 years apart. Her first son with Scottie is 22, only a decade younger than Marcus. She also explained the gap was no big deal with Scottie, who is 58. Who needs a calculator when you “don’t think about the age difference” like Larsa?

When Andy asked the ladies about their appetites in the bedroom, Larsa had a show-stopping answer.

“I’ve always had sex like four times a night every night for 23 years,” Larsa proudly said, shocking Andy and the other Housewives.

In another clip previewed in the reunion trailer, she also bragged that Marcus “wears a size 15 shoe, so I think he’ll be ok.”

Larsa and Marcus started publicly “hanging out” in the fall of 2022. By January, they made it Instagram official with a soft launch. They celebrated their growing love in February when Larsa called the sneaker entrepreneur her “forever Valentine.”

The 32-year-old posted Lara holding two bouquets with the caption, “Three words, eight letters. Happy Valentine’s Day, Babe!”

It seems like Larsa and Marcus, who was backstage at the reunion, are still going strong. The happy couple may be in the honeymoon phase, but the RHOM reunion trailer proved the ladies have plenty of trouble in paradise.

Watch part 2 of the Real Housewives of Miami reunion on Thursday, March 16, on Peacock.