Basketball Wives is back and an O.G. is exclusively dishing on the new season, new faces, and new drama that’s got viewers tuning in every week.

Jackie Christie is one of the vets featured on season 11 of Basketball Wives which features fellow MVPs; Evelyn Lozada, Jennifer Williams, and Brooke Bailey alongside explosive newbies who shake the table and shake up social media.

Those newbies; Brittany Renner, Vanessa Rider, Jac’Eil Duckworth, and Clayanna Warthen, have been making headlines for their head-turning behavior that includes allegations of “homewrecking”, security-stopped fights and most recently, a push between Clayanna and Jennifer Williams.

According to Jackie who said that authenticity and an exciting lifestyle are the keys to being a good Basketball Wife, meshing new girls with the O.G. is bringing excitement to the series which drew over a million viewers on premiere night and grew its audience by double digits.

“I think it’s landing because, for one, we got Brittany Renner, we got another wife in Vanessa, I think she’s butted head a few times with Evelyn and some other ladies,[but] I want people to see how her story unfolds, she’s fascinating,” said Jackie to BOSSIP. “And we got Clayanna now that’s been introduced. It’s just really the new blood and us veterans, and all of us meshing together.”

She also discussed the BIG blowup that transpired between Brooke Bailey and Brittany Renner. In a previous episode, the two got into a kerfuffle at an ice skating rink amid some tension and tequila on Renner’s end.

“I had moved some bottles out the way because I seen it started to escalate,” said Jackie while detailing what went down to BOSSIP. “I could feel the tension and I’ve been here 11 years, I know these women. What was going through my mind is, once Brittany made her statement, I already knew Brooke was going to get up and it was going to get aggressive. [..] She [Brittany] threw the drink in her face, Brooke fell and grabbed the bottle and threw it across the room.”

