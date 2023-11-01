And the winners of Halloween are…
Halloween 2023 elevated Spooky SZN to another level with big budget costumes, impressive pop culture tributes, and hilarious recreations of viral social media moments that shattered the internet.
This year Diddy returned to Gotham as The Darkest Knight in the ultimate troll after seemingly being served cease and desist papers by Warner Bros. Pictures over last year’s brilliant Joker costume.
Other winners were Winnie Harlow‘s Katt Williams costume, Kerry Washington‘s transformation into ‘Sha’Kerry’ Richardson, Teyana Taylor going full Loc Dog from Don’t Be A Menace, North West‘s adorable Graduation bear, Deon Cole‘s strikingly accurate Sho’Nuff from The Last Dragon, and, of course, Heidi Klum‘s larger-than-life peacock.
In her latest highly anticipated reveal, the Halloween Queen made her grand entrance as a stunning peacock with multiple people, dazzling theatrics, and choreography that wowed the crowd outside her annual star-studded bash.
“I wanted to do a costume with many, many people. I wanted to have a bunch of people and we all become one thing, said Klum in an interview with PEOPLE. “And for me, in my mind, that one thing was the peacock.”
According to the outlet, Klum, 50, flew to Montreal to figure out how to stack everyone in yet another reminder of how serious she is about Halloween.
“My feet are a different pattern so my feet melt into his legs,” she continued, explaining how their placement was important to highlight the details of her costume.
Who won Halloween 2023? If not Heidi or Diddy, then who? Tell us down below and peep the absolute BEST Halloween costumes of the year on the flip.
North West dressed up as the Graduation bear and made TikToks to “Can’t Tell Me Nothing”, “I Wonder”, and “American Boy.” 🐻🎓 pic.twitter.com/cq7yPZUfrQ
— yzyupdates (@yzyupdates) October 28, 2023
This got me WEAK AF 🤣🤣😭💀 pic.twitter.com/Dw1pX4ZQYF
— ToiWeezy 👸🏾💕 (@ToiWeezy) October 29, 2023
My cousin’s a barber and ate this Halloween costume up with the ring light 😂 pic.twitter.com/i3H6jDSZwI
— Taylor Gray (@offtaylorgray) October 27, 2023
🤣😅😭 pic.twitter.com/HGWohndWEr
— Charles Hunter III (@thesaltedtable) October 28, 2023
All my sides hurt from laughing at this dude. Wtf. 😂😂😂 pic.twitter.com/aZuPNjfaq4
— RELMYERS.COM (@relmyers) October 29, 2023
‘Tis the seasoning 🎃🦞 pic.twitter.com/aRWdcnvzg8
— Crawfish Connoisseur (@tummihamm) November 1, 2023
