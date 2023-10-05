Ultimately with so many life changes and drama at a fever pitch, will the ladies be able to get past the pettiness in Married To Medicine season 10?

The trailer ends at a funeral home amid allegations that someone hit their husband in the head with a frying pan as Phaedra, who’s a licensed mortician, looks on.

“Lateasha likes her man like her wine like she likes her man, vintage and aged,” says Dr. Simone about the bride.

Elsewhere in the trailer, we see Dr. Gregory Lunceford enjoying some booty bouncing at his bachelor party, and his wife-to-be is introduced.

As the trailer continues we see Phaedra Parks enter the fold. The former Real Housewife of Atlanta is looking fab and apparently dating a cardiologist.

The highly-talked-about moment when Dr. Simone and Cecil called off their divorce at the season 5 reunion is also revisited.

In it, we see the ladies’ journey from 2013 to now which includes a myriad of highs and lows. The ladies are seen being praised by Al Sharpton before Toya and Dr. Eugene’s previous IRS woes are revisited.

#M2M is returning for its tenth season on Sunday, Nov. 5 at 9:15 p.m. ET/PT on Brav o, and the trailer is showcasing all the fun that’s to come.

Paging, Dr. Jackie! You’ll see even more of the “guru of gyno” in season 10.

Dr. Jackie is still expanding her practice with no plans of slowing down as the guru of gyno. Her schedule is packed and so is life at home. Dr. Jackie is doing it all, including meeting with VP Kamala Harris on maternal health issues and treating several high-profile patients. While she’s still trying to fit time in with her girls, has her doctorial rise caused some friction among friends?

Dr. Simone and her hubby Cecil will have some struggles parenting their college-aged boys.

Dr. Simone has become very skilled at giving out advice for friends and family. However, she’s failing on holding it all together in her own life. Also, with their sons Michael and Miles navigating college life and their career paths, Dr. Simone and Cecil have been at odds on how to best parent. Will they be able to get on the same page?

Dr. Heavenly who’s never one to mince her words is trying to stop gossiping, but that apparently comes crumbling down when she says something about Dr. G and his fianceé Lateasha.

Dr. Heavenly’s businesses are thriving, and her hands are full at work and home with Alaura getting ready for prom and going off to college. Dr. Heavenly and her husband, Dr. Damon, are trying their best to convince her to stay close to home, but Alaura already has other plans. When it comes to the friend group, Dr. Heavenly has a lot to answer for with the ladies as she tries to turn a new leaf and put her gossiping ways to the side. However, she can’t help to find herself back in hot water when expressing her opinion on Lateasha and Dr. G’s upcoming nuptials. Will Heavenly be able to balance it all without shifting her crown?

Toya’s wine business is taking off but she’s apparently got some unfinished business with Quad.

Toya and her husband, Dr. Eugene, are continuing to work on strengthening their bond, but some unexpected storms are causing stress on their marriage. Their kids are growing up fast, causing them to already broach the conversation of the birds and the bees. As if that wasn’t enough, Toya is basking in the success of her wine business that’s taking off, and the ladies are finally noticing her entrepreneurial glow-up. With all of these accomplishments, there is still a side-eye in the midst as Toya is waiting for Quad to right her wrongs with the false allegations.

Miss Quad’s still got it, still got it; but apparently not when it comes to her friendships this season. The ladies feel like she’s been MIA and they’re wondering why.

Miss Quad is still very busy but while her business is flourishing and she’s traveling the world, her friendships have flatlined. The ladies have been looking for Quad’s friendship, but she has been missing in action and they need answers. While she tries to extend her own olive branch, will Quad be able to rebuild a fading sisterhood?

Phaedra Parks isn’t just an attorney, she’s in the healing business and the latest addition to the group is ready to help mend the friendships in this circle.

Phaedra Parks, Esq., is back on the scene and ready to build a bond with the ladies while on a medical journey of her own that is sure to raise a few eyebrows. Ms. Parks is ready to add “Holistic Healer” to her title now with her eyes set on opening a wellness center – focusing on reiki therapy, healing crystals, and more. Her sons Ayden and Dylan are growing up into mini-entrepreneurs ready to follow in their mom’s footsteps. As Phaedra is navigating life as a single mom and entrepreneur, will she also become the glue needed to mend these friendships in need of healing?

Newbie Lateasha is bringing her sweetness to the #M2M crew as the fiancée of Dr. G and she’s even interacting with her husband-to-be’s ex-wife Miss Quad.

Lateasha, affectionately known as Sweet Tea, has landed in Atlanta and is stirring up a whole lot of conversation as Dr. Gregory Lunceford’s fiancée. Lateasha is dealing with all of the pressures of the world as she plans an entire wedding and gets acclimated to this new group of friends that includes Gregory’s ex-wife, Quad. While she’s excited to marry the man of her dreams, will some reservations that she shares with her new friends cause a roadblock to being blissfully married?

Another newbie, Dr. Alicia is a top-tier dentist who’ll apparently have some top-tier hangups when it comes to her hubby’s Nigerian traditions.

Friend Dr. Alicia is at the top of her game in dentistry, but is now finding herself in a full life pivot as her husband, Dr. Kema, has his own traditional Nigerian values and opinions on marriage and family. Dr. Alicia and the group have a whole different perspective. While she finds some consultation in her good friend Dr. Heavenly, her only goal now is her happiness and family peace, but will everything come to fruition?

Each episode will stream the next day on Peacock.