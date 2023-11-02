Bossip Video

A couple seen on Bravo’s all-Black Summer House iteration is expecting a bundle of joy.

Jasmine Ellis Cooper of Summer House: Martha’s Vineyard fame is announcing that she’s expecting her first child with her husband Silas Cooper.

The reality star, 31, confirmed the news exclusively to PEOPLE and noted that she’s excited to step into her “mom era.”

The mom-to-be told the publication that she took a pregnancy test after “feeling a little weird” and caught her hubby off guard with the news.

“Everything in my mind that I had envisioned on how I was going to tell him — because we’ve both wanted to be parents and build a family — completely just went out the window,” said Jasmine. “I literally just ran into the other room, I jumped on him and said, ‘We’re pregnant! We did it!'”

She continued,

“He got really emotional and shed a tear or two. It was really exciting and very simple. I wish I would have documented it, but the way he reacted is cemented in my brain.”

While this is indeed a happy time for Jasmine who’s expecting a baby boy, she admitted that she’s navigating the difficulties of Silas’ current deployment in Poland.

“Luckily, we’re able to communicate via WhatsApp every now and again when he has a chance,” revealed Jasmine. “We take every moment we can, especially with the time difference. It’s hard, but I’m grateful to have a lot of phenomenal women around me.” […] “I think Silas is going to be a phenomenal role model and father, and just having fun moments at home,” she added. “Him being able to come home to the family we’re building is what I look forward to the most, the little moments like the movie nights, the forts, the trips, the weird things that kids do. I’m looking forward to that and all the holidays for sure.”

She also noted that she’s been receiving support in particular from her Summer House: Martha’s Vineyard cast mates/friends Jordan Emanuel and Bria Fleming.

As previously reported Summerhouse: Martha’s Vineyard has been greenlit for Season 2 and commenced production over the summer.

A press release reports that the show which follows Black professionals as they enjoy their getaway to Martha’s Vineyard among beach parties, decadent dinners, and summer hookups ranked as Bravo’s #1 most-watched new series in Peacock history.

The show currently stars not only Jasmine, Bria, and Jordan, but also Nicholas “Nick” Arrington,, Silas Cooper, Shanice Henderson, Amir Lancaster, Jason Lyke, Preston Mitchum, Summer Marie Thomas, and Alex Tyree.

Congrats to Jasmine and Silas!