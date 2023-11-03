An annual festival set Atlanta ablaze with a record number of attendees who took in two days of unforgettable performances.

ONE Musicfest 2023 made history this past weekend when 100,000 people gathered at Piedmont Park to watch an array of musical acts across three electrifying stages.

BOSSIP was on hand and witnessed music lovers from all corners of the country not just watch their faves perform, but enjoy OMF’s culture-driven offerings including a varied lineup in food, music, brand activations, art, and vendor merchandise.

Like stars in the #Atlanta sky ✨ THIS is what the biggest reunion felt like! You are ALL THE STARS to us 💖 You already know we LOVE our #OMFFam 🫶🏾‼️- #onemusicfest 🎥: @SamShapiroMedia pic.twitter.com/HMWLr6zT78 — ONE Musicfest (@onemusicfest) October 30, 2023

In partnership with Live Nation Urban, the Southeast’s premier festival was especially unique this year thanks to the presence of sponsors who curated interactive activations for fans to enjoy.

Amongst others, Procter & Gamble, Toyota, Sprite, Jack Daniels, and Red Bull provided festival-goers with unique experiences throughout the weekend, and over seventy vendors were in attendance, providing fans with delicious eats, drinks, and souvenirs to take home.

Atlanta-based, Black-founded, and award-winning men’s grooming brand Bevel was on hand and premiered its renowned “Respect Due” interactive activation.

In a dual celebration of Hip-Hop’s 50th anniversary and Bevel’s 10th Anniversary, concertgoers were invited to experience Bevel by receiving complimentary expert trims and line-ups from Bevel barbers, and experience using Bevel’s award-winning products including Bevel Hair Oil, Bevel Pro All-in-One Trimmer and the new Bevel Electric Shaver.

Attendees were blessed by Celebrity Barbers Lauren Owens (@laurenthelegend), Marcus Harvey (@themarcusharvey), and Jeremy Dubose (j.dubose_), in addition to on-site demonstrations and gift bags.

Furthermore, on Sunday, October 29th, Hip Hop Artist and One Musicfest performer SMINO hosted a meet-and-greet with fans at the “Bevel Shop”.

Bevel’s Director of Brand Marketing Girard Hardy, dubbed the activation a “love letter to Hip Hop.”

A press release reports that at Sprite’s activation, fans were able to tap into their inner artist and perform and record in their own “recording booth.”

Over at the Charmin activation, attendees could let loose in a foam ball pit where a lot of people took a quick dive in.

The main attraction spanning October 29 and October 30 was of course the music, and thanks to the three stages; The OMF Stage, P&G Stage, and Sprite Hip Hop 50 Stage, attendees took in epic sets from headlines and performers.

Headliners Janet Jackson, Kendrick Lamar, T-Pain, and DJ Drama’s set lit up their stages with energetic performances and hit songs that we all know them so well for.

One Music Fest Day One Celebrates Hip-Hop 50, Megan Thee Stallion & Janet Jackson Hit The Stage

At the Sprite Hip Hop 50 Stage, fans witnessed unforgettable moments as some of the biggest rappers (legends and superstars) in the industry took the stage. On Saturday, Ed Lover brought out iconic artists Mr. Cheeks, Brand Nubian, Black Sheep, Dead Prez, and Nice & Smooth and he was honored with a proclamation from Atlanta City Councilman Byron Amos for his contribution to the music industry.

Hip Hop legend KRS-One showed everyone in attendance what it means to be a real MC, leaving the crowd in awe. T-Pain closed out the first day, and many fans raved that he was one of the best performers of the night.

Thank you #OMFFam for making Day #1 of #OMF2023 one for the history books 📖🙌🏾 Get home safely and we will see you tomorrow for Day 2 ✌🏾with @kendricklamar, @brentfaiyaz, @DJDRAMA set and more ‼️ pic.twitter.com/lOfP4AMQhG — ONE Musicfest (@onemusicfest) October 29, 2023

Over at the OMF Stage and P&G Stage, singer-songwriter Danielle Ponder set the mood with her bluesy voice. Throughout the day, performances by Fabolous, Jadakiss, Coco Jones, Kodak Black, and headliner Megan Thee Stallion kept fans on their feet all day.

Lil Kim brought out surprise guests Sukihana and Eric Bellinger…

and Megan Thee Stallion went full “Savage” mode with her set.

Thee Houston hottie performed for screaming fans and demonstrated her trademark knee strength before bringing her hotties up on stage.

Megan Thee Stallion performing at @onemusicfest last night. 👀🔥 pic.twitter.com/kY4kxcEeW5 — Everything Georgia (@GAFollowers) October 29, 2023

As for the night’s closer Janet Jackson, the crowd went will as she performed and delivered dynamic choreography to hits like “Control” and “Scream.”

Jazze Pha, Jermaine Dupri, and J. Cole also made special appearances during the Queen of Pop’s set.

J. Cole popped out at Janet Jackson’s concert This man is everywhere 😂pic.twitter.com/AQxMMNzpzu — Team DREAMVILLE (@TeamDreamville) October 29, 2023

Check out what happened during day two of ONE Musicfest.