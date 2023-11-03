An annual festival set Atlanta ablaze with a record number of attendees who took in two days of unforgettable performances.
ONE Musicfest 2023 made history this past weekend when 100,000 people gathered at Piedmont Park to watch an array of musical acts across three electrifying stages.
BOSSIP was on hand and witnessed music lovers from all corners of the country not just watch their faves perform, but enjoy OMF’s culture-driven offerings including a varied lineup in food, music, brand activations, art, and vendor merchandise.
In partnership with Live Nation Urban, the Southeast’s premier festival was especially unique this year thanks to the presence of sponsors who curated interactive activations for fans to enjoy.
Amongst others, Procter & Gamble, Toyota, Sprite, Jack Daniels, and Red Bull provided festival-goers with unique experiences throughout the weekend, and over seventy vendors were in attendance, providing fans with delicious eats, drinks, and souvenirs to take home.
Atlanta-based, Black-founded, and award-winning men’s grooming brand Bevel was on hand and premiered its renowned “Respect Due” interactive activation.
In a dual celebration of Hip-Hop’s 50th anniversary and Bevel’s 10th Anniversary, concertgoers were invited to experience Bevel by receiving complimentary expert trims and line-ups from Bevel barbers, and experience using Bevel’s award-winning products including Bevel Hair Oil, Bevel Pro All-in-One Trimmer and the new Bevel Electric Shaver.
Attendees were blessed by Celebrity Barbers Lauren Owens (@laurenthelegend), Marcus Harvey (@themarcusharvey), and Jeremy Dubose (j.dubose_), in addition to on-site demonstrations and gift bags.
Furthermore, on Sunday, October 29th, Hip Hop Artist and One Musicfest performer SMINO hosted a meet-and-greet with fans at the “Bevel Shop”.
Bevel’s Director of Brand Marketing Girard Hardy, dubbed the activation a “love letter to Hip Hop.”
A press release reports that at Sprite’s activation, fans were able to tap into their inner artist and perform and record in their own “recording booth.”
Over at the Charmin activation, attendees could let loose in a foam ball pit where a lot of people took a quick dive in.
The main attraction spanning October 29 and October 30 was of course the music, and thanks to the three stages; The OMF Stage, P&G Stage, and Sprite Hip Hop 50 Stage, attendees took in epic sets from headlines and performers.
Headliners Janet Jackson, Kendrick Lamar, T-Pain, and DJ Drama’s set lit up their stages with energetic performances and hit songs that we all know them so well for.
One Music Fest Day One Celebrates Hip-Hop 50, Megan Thee Stallion & Janet Jackson Hit The Stage
At the Sprite Hip Hop 50 Stage, fans witnessed unforgettable moments as some of the biggest rappers (legends and superstars) in the industry took the stage. On Saturday, Ed Lover brought out iconic artists Mr. Cheeks, Brand Nubian, Black Sheep, Dead Prez, and Nice & Smooth and he was honored with a proclamation from Atlanta City Councilman Byron Amos for his contribution to the music industry.
Hip Hop legend KRS-One showed everyone in attendance what it means to be a real MC, leaving the crowd in awe. T-Pain closed out the first day, and many fans raved that he was one of the best performers of the night.
Over at the OMF Stage and P&G Stage, singer-songwriter Danielle Ponder set the mood with her bluesy voice. Throughout the day, performances by Fabolous, Jadakiss, Coco Jones, Kodak Black, and headliner Megan Thee Stallion kept fans on their feet all day.
Lil Kim brought out surprise guests Sukihana and Eric Bellinger…
and Megan Thee Stallion went full “Savage” mode with her set.
Thee Houston hottie performed for screaming fans and demonstrated her trademark knee strength before bringing her hotties up on stage.
As for the night’s closer Janet Jackson, the crowd went will as she performed and delivered dynamic choreography to hits like “Control” and “Scream.”
Jazze Pha, Jermaine Dupri, and J. Cole also made special appearances during the Queen of Pop’s set.
Check out what happened during day two of ONE Musicfest.
ONE Muscifest Day 2
On Sunday, AfroSoul Artist Nola Ade, originally from Chicago by way of Nigeria, opened up and set the tone for the energetic performances to come throughout the day at the Hip Hop 50 Stage.
OMF’s second day brought more recognition to the festival as The Dream, a creative force in the music industry with a hand in over 100 million records, received an Atlanta City Council proclamation for his outstanding contributions.
A press release reports that with combined efforts from HBCU Change, Asbury Automotive Group, and Aetna, ONE Musicfest donated $65,000 to Morris Brown College and FAMU.
Performers Smino, Key Glock, Tems, Boosie, and Brent Faiyaz each showcased their exceptional stage presence, captivating the crowd with their charisma, energy, and undeniable connection to the audience.
Kendrick Lamar, known for his explosive stage presence, headlined the final night of OMF, treating fans to a stunning display of pyrotechnics that lit up the Atlanta skyline.
The family reunion feel of ONE Musicfest was amplified as the audience recited Kendrick’s lyrics word for word and even acapella style.
Are YOU attending next year’s ONE Musicfest?
