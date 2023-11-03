Candiace Dillard Bassett isn’t finished shading the “green-eyed bandits” for spreading salacious infidelity rumors about her husband.

“I was hurt by Robyn,” said Candiace to BOSSIP ahead of BravoCon. “I expect nothing less from neck rolls [Gizelle].” […] “The fact that they made a concerted effort to go behind a paywall to have that conversation when the calls are coming from inside the house; it’s almost as if you need to lay on a couch and discuss why you’re projecting,”

The “Fine Whine” songstress recently made headlines for clapping back at Gizelle Bryant and Robyn Dixon for repeating rumors that her husband Chris Bassett had an illicit affair and paid a mistress to have an abortion.

Robyn in particular played into the chatter on a recent episode of the Reasonably Shady podcast.

“I know people are probably gonna try to say, ‘Oh, we need more proof.’ I’ve seen,” said Robyn. “I’ve seen enough to kinda know that something was done that wasn’t supposed to happen.”

After hearing what was said, Candiace called her castmates out in a scathing tweet.

If you would just shut the fuck up and worry about your boyfriends for hire and cheating husbands, you wouldn’t have to post “proof“ that you weren’t behind yet another plot against someone’s family. Once again, the people of God are tired. — CANDIACE (@TherealCANDIACE) October 28, 2023

According to Candiace, she meant exactly what she said because she finds the GEBs’ actions “irresponsible” considering that the “calls are coming from inside the house.”

“I was hurt by Robyn,” Candiace told BOSSIP’s Managing Editor Dani Canada. “[But] I expect nothing less from neck rolls [Gizelle]. It’s interesting because I really didn’t have to say anything at all because it’s such an egregiously irresponsible stance to take.”

She continued,

“I don’t know if we’re just dealing with people that are single income households, ‘We gotta really do what we can to make money, so hey, let’s go behind the paywall and say crazy things to make money!’ I’m calling it the Two Broke Girls podcast, because what are we doing? What are we doing?”

“I had a podcast and I didn’t need tot alk about my castmates,” Candiace added. “I didn’t need to snicker or laugh about my castmates, the fact that they made a concerted effort to go behind a paywall to have that conversation when the calls are coming from inside the house. It’s almost as if you need to lay on a couch and discuss why you’re projecting what’s happening in your space because that’s what it gave. It was almost laughable and I almost laughed after I sent my tweet.”

She added that despite the rumors, her husband is “good” because he “has her” in his corner.

We’ve obviously seen better days but I always say, this show, the pandemic has shown us that we were meant to be together, we were meant for each other, and for some reason the devil is always trying to create a wedge and test us—and it just won’t work.”

