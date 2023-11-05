Bossip Video

Aaliyah said it best, “If at first, you don’t succeed, dust yourself off and try again,” and Kandi Burruss is doing just that after Keith Lee’s whirlwind Atlanta tour.

The Grammy award-winning producer invited TikTok food critic Keith Lee to give her popular restaurant Old Lady Gang a second chance.

Kandi Burruss Reacts To Keith Lee’s Viral Visit To Old Lady Gang

Kandi took to Instagram to address the trending topic. She started the video off by saying, “I’m about to speak on it. No, I’m joking. I’m not about to speak on it,” the Real Housewives of Atlanta star began. “I really just wanted to say I do appreciate Keith Lee for stopping by our restaurant and trying to show us love. It is very unfortunate that we couldn’t serve him and his family.”

Burruss continued, “On the weekends, we get a lot of community support, people in our city that show up for us, as well as a lot of people from out of town. So, with that being said, we don’t want to overwhelm our kitchen by having to, you know, have such long times for the people who are actually at the restaurant, plus having to do to-go orders.”

She concluded by thanking Keith Lee and his family. “And maybe next time, we will still get a chance to serve you,” she added.

As BOSSIP previously reported, Keith Lee recently had a negative experience while visiting multiple establishments in Atlanta. The TikToker, known for straightforward food reviews, shakes things up when he visits other cities. However, none of them went down like his trip to the A.

One of the restaurants Keith criticized was RHOA star Kandi Burruss’ restaurant Old Lady Gang. Lee claimed he wasn’t able to get any takeout from the popular eatery after multiple attempts.

His negative review of the restaurant set social media on fire. The viral videos inspired several customers to voice their opinions, including rap superstar Cardi B.

However, not all reviews were negative. In fact, those restaurants with positive reviews received exponential growth in customers thanks to Keith Lee and the power of social media.

Check out his latest review for a local Atlanta ice cream truck.