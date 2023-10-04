Bossip Video

A #RHOA star is well aware of reboot rumors surrounding the franchise and she’s offering an unbothered response.

As previously reported Bravo watchers have been on edge amid claims that the cast of The Real Housewives of Atlanta is OUT and will be replaced with brand-new, never-before-seen peaches.

Following that a conflicting report surfaced that said while the vast majority of ladies would be fired, Kandi Burruss, Kenya Moore, and Shereé Whitfield would actually be brought back to usher in a new group of girls.

Now as we wait to see what happens, Kandi’s commenting on the alleged major shake-up that shook up Bravo watchers.

The housewife was a recent guest on iHeart Radio with national news anchor Tyrik Wynn and she opened up about the reboot rumors.

“My response is do whatever they need to do,” said Kandi to Wynn. “I feel like, I’ve been on here 14 seasons, I’ve seen different cast mates come and go, some I was sad to see go, some I’ve seen go and come back. I know people constantly need to see change to feel like they’re getting something. So if they feel like they need to make changes, find a cast that you think is going to work. Do I think they’re gonna find a whole cast of people that’s gonna work and satisfy our fans? Probably not,” she added.

She then divulged that it’s tough for production to find additional housewives. She even noted that there was another woman who was tested for season 15 but she ultimately didn’t make the cut.

“It’s not as easy to cast the show as you may think,” said Kandi to Wynn. “I think we need people who have a lot of things happening to be able to show, we need people who have interesting people around them.”

What do YOU think about Kandi’s unbothered response to the #RHOA reboot rumors?