Yung Miami publicly adores Diddy on his birthday and claps back at fans who warned her not to get “Cassied.”

Complex reports Miami shared a heartfelt dedication to Diddy — born Sean Combs — in honor of his 54th birthday. The City Girl took to her Instagram on Saturday to share candid pics of the two and their jet-setting lifestyle. The series included photos from dreamy vacations and award ceremonies. To express her affection, Caresha posted a pic in her Insta Stories of the birthday boy hugging her from behind as SZA’s hit track “Snooze” played.

The 29-year-old captioned a series of photos from a night out on the town, “Happy birthday @diddy! There’s no other place I’d rather be! I love to rock with you.”

One commenter wrote, “You ain’t learning from Cassie sista!” Miami quickly replied, “I think you under the wrong b****h page LMAOOOOO.” Others co-signed the hater stating, “Diddy is going to be out of the country with another woman in a few days just like he did last year.”

Another sipper of the haterade added, “This!!!!! Yet people be hyping up the nonsense talking about he love her. He doesn’t love anyone but himself.” Caresha’s fans urged her to “stop responding to them, that’s what they want”, while other supporters praised her for the shady retort, “U and Saucey comebacks be on point ðŸ˜­ðŸ˜­ðŸ¤£ðŸ¤£.”

JT’s bestie has repeatedly stated she’s content in the open relationship with Combs but admitted she would eventually move on because she desires true love.

“I’m ready to be in a relationship and love again,” she wrote. “This was my last summer being outside!”

Since going public in 2021, the two have not been shy about their feelings for each other despite their unorthodox relationship.

The “Rap Freak” told XXL last September, “We are dating. We single, but we’re dating,” Miami said. “People don’t know what dating means. He’s single, I’m single, but we’re dating. That’s what I mean when I say we go together. When we’re together, we’re together.” She added, “We’re having the time of our lives, but we’re still single.”

Caresha likes more about her billionaire bae than his bank account. The entertainer says Diddy is “very funny” and supportive of her career endeavors.

“He brings out the better qualities of myself,” she confessed later in the interview. “That’s one thing I love about him. He brings out more confidence in me.”

Additionally, the rappers aren’t shy about divulging what happens in the bedroom on or offshore. The couple chatted with Ebro Darden And Nadeska Alexis on Apple Music 1 last month about their favorite “off-grid” moment. The Bad Boy founder pinpointed a yacht trip to the Bahamas, where they spent two intimate days together.

“You did not ‘Buenas Noches’ that night. You made papi proud,” he quipped. Caresha explained, “I’ma tell y’all something, for real, for real, for real, I really thought that I was gon’ make him tap out…I really thought he was about to be buenas noches but this n***a don’t go to sleep”. “I be like, ‘You need to go to sleep.’ You gotta be charged up like a Tesla,” Caresha added.

The uncoupled couple is enjoying their arrangement, so why throw stones?

Caresha made it clear she isn’t on Cassie’s time but will be “Shawty Wop” for as long as she chooses.

What do you think about Yung Miami and Diddy’s “situationship?”