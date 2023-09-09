Bossip Video

The Married to Medicine season 10 trailer just dropped, debuting loose-lipped lawyer Phaedra Parks and the fall premiere date.

Phaedra, “the ultimate Southern belle,” will officially transition to medicine and join the docs for the upcoming season, The Grio reports.

She was a cast member on seasons 3-7 of The Real Housewives of Atlanta. Phaedra didn’t have a permanent spot on reality TV for six years.

The attorney will join veteran cast members Dr. Heavenly Kimes, Quad Webb, Dr. Jackie Walters, Dr. Simone Whitmore and Toya Bush Harris.

Phaedra won’t be the only new face on the program. Lateasha Lunceford, the fiance of Dr. Gregory Lunceford, Quad’s ex-hubby, also joins the Bravo show full-time. Producers are setting the perfect stage for the drama viewers to salivate about the drama.

In addition, Dr. Alicia Egolum will be a friend of season 10, as she has connections to Dr. Heavenly.

Can the ladies of Married To Medicine handle Phaedra? The new trailer shows a shady but playful exchange with Dr. Jackie. “You do know you’re not the bride today?” she asked. Without skipping a beat, Phaedra fired back, “I’m the bride every day.”

Check out the season 10 trailer below.

Phaedra Parks’ Fall From Grace On RHOA

The Georgia peach, known for her witty remarks and intellect on RHOA was fired in April 2017 after she spread vicious lies about her castmate, Kandi Burruss.

Parks pushed the idea that Kandi and her partner Todd Tucker conspired to drug and rape fellow cast member Porsha Williams.

It was a hot topic on the show that began to affect Burruss’ personal life. Reportedly, social media commenters bestowed the moniker “Pill Cosby” upon her.

The funeral director said the show’s producers fed her the information, but her claims were refuted.

“I repeated it because I heard it,” Parks told People. “Something was brought to me. I just repeated it. I repeated what someone told me. I’m not saying I didn’t say it. I’m saying I repeated it.”

Porsha was devastated upon learning she was fed lies and manipulated to falsely accuse the singer-songwriter.

“Oh Phaedra, that’s awful,” she sobbed. “Oh God, that’s so awful. I swear to God Kandi — I would never ever say something like that to you if it wasn’t told to me in truth in confidence.” “Do you understand how you have me looking in these streets? And how [Kandi] looks?” Porsha continued. “This is not right. I would never lie on somebody and say something like that. I trust you as a friend. There’s nothing that I think you could tell me that would hurt me or damage somebody else … You had all these opportunities to tell me the truth!”

The emotional moment was etched in Housewife history.

After Phaedra came clean on the four-part reunion, her fellow cast members refused to film with her.

Andy Cohen told E News! during that tumultuous time, “The question that we look at now with Phaedra is, when the reunion ended, none of the other women wanted to have anything to do with her. So that’s what you have to look at,” he shared. “How do you shoot a show about a group of friends when no one is speaking to one of the friends?”

After making her exit from Real Housewives of Atlanta, producers eventually found individuals willing to shoot with the Boy Mom. She appeared on season 2 of The Real Housewives: Ultimate Girls Trip and The Real Housewives of Dubai as a friend of entrepreneur Caroline Brooks.

Phaedra, this is your second chance, and you “bet’ not mess it up.”

You can catch Phaedra on the new season of Married to Medicine, premiering Nov. 5 on Bravo and will be available on Peacock the following day.