Bossip Video

AliExpress and Swae Lee are teaming up for a special Singles’ Day shopping experience on November 11.

Singles’ Day – the biggest shopping festival in the world and AliExpress’ biggest sale of the year – is right around the corner and AliExpress and Swae Lee have you covered.

A press release reports that the massive retailer and musician are collaborating to make the day special with over 5,000,00 products on sale for up to 50% off in addition to a special physical pop-up shop in NYC at 69 Mercer Street.

The pop-up will run from 11/9 until 11/12 with curated collections from Swae Lee that cover tech, home goods, and fashion.

As a kick-off, AliExpress will host a “Singles Day” party in Soho featuring Swae Lee as the host and performer. Tinder and BLK are also getting in on the fun, and dating app users who match with AliExpress will win deals and a chance to attend.

A press release adds that attendees can also follow these steps to take part in the shopping retailer’s “Singles Day” party.

“1. Follow @AliExpressUS on Instagram or @AliExpress.US on TikTok. 2. Post a screenshot of the most unique AliExpress product you can find. 3.Include #AliExpressSinglesDay and tag @AliExpressUS (IG) or @AliExpress.US”

AliExpress boasts that Alibaba Group’s 11.11 Global Shopping Festival, of which AliExpress is a part, became the biggest online shopping event of the year in 2012, overtaking Cyber Monday in terms of gross merchandise value generated within 24 hours.

Participants of the global shopping festival are said to splurge on themselves, emphasizing self-care, wellness, and self-love.