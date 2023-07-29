Bossip Video

Rolling Loud Miami was another shenanigan-filled spectacle bursting with viral moments like A$AP Rocky‘s suspected shots at Travis Scott, Yung Miami‘s 10-year-old son throwing money at dancers, cranium-crushing crunkstar Duke Deuce slamming a fan through a table mid-performance, Lil Uzi Vert‘s planet-rocking set, and more.

Billed as the biggest Hip-Hop festival in the world, there’s something for everyone including fans outside of the festivities who were treated to FREE block parties powered by the CheckN app.

Hosted by Swae Lee, Bryson Tiller, and Rolling Loud live stream personality Yes Julz, the 2-night event was the place to be for good vibes, free performances, and networking opportunities in the bustling city.

Fans flocked to Miami’s Wynwood district for the experience that was free to anyone who downloaded the app with an added incentive of VIP Express Access by “checking” with its parters Miami Pro League, remix Footwear, and Ksubi.

According to a press release, “CheckN tells users where all the people are–friends and strangers alike (think “Waze” for people). In addition to being able to see where the crowds are, CheckN takes the guess work out of going out by helping you find the coolest events happening in real time.

Once at a venue, the app allows you to browse the profiles of everyone else in attendance and connect with people–as well as receive exclusive offers from your favorite celebrities and venues.

App Partners include John Wall (Investor), Yes Julz (CMO Investor), Don Gold (former UFC EVP head of S&E investor), and more.”

Check out more selects below: