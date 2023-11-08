Bossip Video

Jeezy is giving fans some insight into just how hard he and Jeannie Mai tried to save their marriage before he eventually filed for divorce in September.

Shortly after teasing a tell-all interview with none other than Nia Long, Jeezy released his full, hour-long conversation with the actress on Tuesday.

During their chat, the rapper opened up about some serious topics, including being molested as a child and not having a great relationship with his late mother.

Of course, he also talked about the downfall of his marriage to the former cohost of The Real, insisting he tried everything before ultimately filing for divorce.

“As I sit here at 46 … I can’t honestly tell you that I’ve experienced love, especially not unconditional,” he said during the conversation.

Jeezy went on to admit that his split from Jeannie “has not been an easy journey.”

“I can tell you that I’m sad,” he continued. “I can tell you that I’m disappointed. I can tell you that I’m uneasy.” The rapper also noted that he doesn’t “like to fail at anything,” but he “can only be responsible for myself, and I can only do what I can do.”

The “Trap or Die” rapper went on to reveal that he and Mai tried going to couples therapy to save their marriage, but it simply wasn’t enough.

“I think love is two people healing together and giving each other the space to do so,” he said.

Before this interview, Jeezy spoke about their separation by releasing a statement in October, according to reports from PEOPLE. In that statement, the musician hinted at just how hard they tried to save their relationship, insisting his decision to file for divorce wasn’t an impulsive one.

“The decision to end this chapter in my life was not made impulsively and comes with a heavy heart,” Jeezy said last month. “Despite this, my love and respect for Jeannie remains and the time we spent together holds a cherished place in my heart.”

Elsewhere in the interview, Jeezy stressed again that “real n***s don’t cheat” referencing one of the songs on his double album I Might Forgive…But I Don’t Forget.

“This is my quote, real n***s don’t cheat, hell nah!” said the rapper. “It’s something in us that makes us want to be right across the board.”

Several fans took that as a slight to Nia Long’s ex-fiancé Ime Udoka who was outed by the Boston Celtics organization for having an affair with a female co-worker.

You can watch Jeezy’s full conversation with Nia Long down below: