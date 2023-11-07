Bossip Video

Jeezy is finally opening up following his very public divorce filing from his wife of two years, Jeannie Mai.

The hip hop legend release his latest album, I Might Forgive…But I Don’t Forget, on Nov. 3. One of the tracks on the album is titled, “Don’t Cheat,” in which the rapper insists “real n****s don’t cheat.”

“I be out here getting paper while you sleep. Yeah, once again, baby, ‘cause real n****s don’t cheat,” he raps on the song.

Throughout the track, Jeezy speaks about some of his past relationships, insisting that he was the one being betrayed by his partners.

“Real s**t, been cheated on and I been lied to,” he says on the song. “Would’ve went to war ‘bout them b****es, I would’ve died too.”

After talking about his own experience being cheated on, Jeezy continues to assert his own loyalty in the second verse.

“In the world with no one to trust, know you can trust me,” he raps. “Just know that I’m stay on my s**t and make ‘em lust me. And I ain’t about you playin’ them games, I know my worth.”

This new song all about infidelity comes less than two months after Jeezy filed for divorce from Jeannie on Sept. 14. Shortly after their split went public, many fans started to speculate that the former cohost of The Real cheated on her husband with Mario Lopez, but those rumors were shut down by TMZ.

On the heels of his divorce filing and album release, Jeezy also released a teaser for a tell-all interview with Nia Long. Both having gone through recent splits in the spotlight, the pair can be heard talking about wanting families and wanting to “get it right” in past relationships.

There’s no announced release date for their conversation, but it’s safe to say fans are excited to hear from both stars about their current journey while healing from heartbreak.

Check out the teaser for their talk down below: