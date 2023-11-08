The Kardashian family is known for their extravagant parties, so it shouldn’t come as a surprise that Kim Kardashian went all out to celebrate her Swarovski x SKIMS collaboration.
“The collaboration was a natural pairing and dream for me, as I’ve always been a Swarovski girl,” Kardashian told ELLE in a recent interview. “The Swarovski crystals and the glamour of the brand make me feel so happy, and I hope our customers feel the same way when wearing the collection.”
Also in attendance were some big-name celebs, all decked out in their own sparkly fits. Some of the stars who stunned in Swarovski included La La Anthony, Serena Williams, Emma Roberts, Indya Moore, Teyana Taylor, Jeremy Pope, Billy Porter, Lake Bell, Ashley Graham, Jasmine Tookes, and Madelaine Petsch.
While Kim is no stranger to stars rocking her pieces–especially a big collaboration like this–the reality star insists the people she most wants to see in the new Swarovski collab are “our customers!”
“They always excite and surprise me with how they style Skims in unexpected ways,” she told ELLE about SKIMS’ loyal customers. “The Swarovski x SKIMS collaboration is so versatile and is designed for creating layered looks, so I really am excited to see how our customers provide a new take on the collection and style their own reimagined looks.”
-
Fashion Icon Honoree Serena Williams Takes Center Stage At The 2023 CFDA Awards
-
'Fashion Killa' Writer Sowmya Krishnamurthy Talks Lil Kim's Style Influence And The KanYe Interview That Did Not Happen
-
Who Wins The Jollof Wars? #SavorTheCulture Gets A Taste Of Senegal's OG Recipe From Brooklyn's Café Rue Dix
-
Front Row It Girls Teyana Taylor, Karrueche And Coco Jones Support Phillip Lim's Return To The Runway
-
If Lewks Could Kill: La La, Coco Jones, Marsai Martin, Doechii, Jordyn Woods And More Attend Sergio Hudson's NYFW Show
-
Small Doses: Lynae Vanee Talks Parking Lot Pimpin' and the 2024 Election
-
Rant The Runway: Doja Cat Dragged Victoria's Secret, Saying Her Dress For Their NYFW Fashion Show 'Ransacked My Sh*t'
-
Cardi B Graces The Cover Of Vogue México & Promises A Solo Project Is Coming Soon
Comments
Bossip Comment Policy
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.