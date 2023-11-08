Bossip Video

The Kardashian family is known for their extravagant parties, so it shouldn’t come as a surprise that Kim Kardashian went all out to celebrate her Swarovski x SKIMS collaboration.

The event took place in New York City on Tuesday, where the opening of Swarovski’s new Fifth Avenue store doubled as a celebration of the jewelry company’s recent collab with SKIMS.

The founder of the shapewear-turned-just-about-everything brand was far from the only celebrity in attendance, drawing a high-profile crowd for the occasion.