The Kardashian family is known for their extravagant parties, so it shouldn’t come as a surprise that Kim Kardashian went all out to celebrate her Swarovski x SKIMS collaboration.

Kim Kardashian x Swarovski SKIMS

Source: Gotham/ FilmMagic/ Taylor Hill/ WireImage / Getty

The event took place in New York City on Tuesday, where the opening of Swarovski’s new Fifth Avenue store doubled as a celebration of the jewelry company’s recent collab with SKIMS.
The founder of the shapewear-turned-just-about-everything brand was far from the only celebrity in attendance, drawing a high-profile crowd for the occasion.
Kim looked stunning in a semi-see-through crystal top and matching skirt, which she wore on top of a pair of her Swarovski x SKIMS boxers. She showed up to the event in style, arriving in a custom bedazzled taxi with both brands’ logos on it.

“The collaboration was a natural pairing and dream for me, as I’ve always been a Swarovski girl,” Kardashian told ELLE in a recent interview. “The Swarovski crystals and the glamour of the brand make me feel so happy, and I hope our customers feel the same way when wearing the collection.”

Also in attendance were some big-name celebs, all decked out in their own sparkly fits. Some of the stars who stunned in Swarovski included La La Anthony, Serena Williams, Emma Roberts, Indya Moore, Teyana Taylor, Jeremy Pope, Billy Porter, Lake Bell, Ashley Graham, Jasmine Tookes, and Madelaine Petsch.

While Kim is no stranger to stars rocking her pieces–especially a big collaboration like this–the reality star insists the people she most wants to see in the new Swarovski collab are “our customers!”

“They always excite and surprise me with how they style Skims in unexpected ways,” she told ELLE about SKIMS’ loyal customers. “The Swarovski x SKIMS collaboration is so versatile and is designed for creating layered looks, so I really am excited to see how our customers provide a new take on the collection and style their own reimagined looks.”

The Swarovski x Skims is available to shop online at swarovski.com.
