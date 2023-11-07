Bossip Video

If there’s any man who knows how to steal the show with an outfit, it’s Odell Beckham Jr. and the leather-outfitted Baltimore baller did so while in the Kompany of Kimmy Kakes.

The NFL star celebrated his birthday this week in New York City, inviting some of his celebrity friends to share the special day with him as he turned 31.

Odell showed up to the function with an all-black leather ensemble, looking like he jumped straight out of The Matrix. While he wasn’t actually spotted at the party with anyone in particular, there were some very big names in attendance for his birthday bash.

The most notable name in attendance was Kim Kardashian, who is rumored to be dating the Baltimore Raven. She was seen heading to Beckham Jr.’s birthday party after attending the CFDA Fashion Awards.

She matched her rumored beau in an all-black Chrome Hearts outfit, wearing her hair up with a few pieces playfully covering her face. She brought her bestie La La Anthony along for the outing, who had just been in Atlanta for the ForbesBLK Summit earlier in the day, according to the Daily Mail.

It was reported back in September that the reality star had been spending time with Odell Beckham Jr. At the time, a source told PEOPLE that Kardashian and the wide receiver “are friends and have a lot of mutual friends in common.”

“She’s not seriously dating anyone at the moment but open to finding love again if she meets the right person,” the insider said. “Right now her main focus is on her kids and her businesses.”

Also in attendance for the birthday festivities were Damson Idris and Lori Harvey–but unfortunately for fans of the couple, their separate arrivals may just confirm their rumored split.

While both stars did go to the same event, they each arrived on their own, which is a noticeable change from how inseparable they seemed throughout their relationship. This comes just one day after fans noticed the pair both scrubbed one another from their Instagram pages, deleting any trace of their almost-year-long relationship.