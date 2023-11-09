Bossip Video

An ALLBLK series is premiering its even sexier and scandalous second season, and BOSSIP’s got your exclusive first look.

HUSH starring Joyful Drake (P Valley & The Quad), Caryn Ward Ross (Monogamy, Lucifer), Candice Dillard Bassett (Real Housewives of Potomac, The Christmas Lottery), and TS Madison (The TS Madison Experience, Zola) is returning Thursday, December 8 with some major shakeups.

The 8-episode scripted drama series produced by husband and wife showrunner team Chuck and Bree West of OCTET Productions (Stalked Within, A Wesley Christmas) and created by Angela Burt-Murray (Games People Play) is continuing to follow the story of Dr. Draya Logan (Joyful Drake).

The marriage and sex therapist has had a major fall from grace after being implicated in Lavar’s murder.

Now she’s been released and she’s got revenge on her mind for the housewives whose hands aren’t clean.

She finds herself entangled in a web of lies, sex, and murder that could cost her everything, and this season, Dr. Logan is determined to clear her name and reclaim her fame.

She must utilize her pawns to not only to help free her but cover up more than what they promised at whatever costs before the secrets of the penthouse are exposed. But will Jordan and Syleena be willing participants?

Take an exclusive look at the trailer below.

Additional cast includes Caryn Ward Ross (ALLBLK’s Monogamy, CW’s Jane the Virgin), Khalilah Joi (Grey’s Anatomy, Station 19), Asiahn (The Chi), Rob Gordon (The Christmas Lottery, Holiday Heartbreak), Kevin Savage (Insecure, P Valley), Javier Villamil (Jumanji: Next Level), Lanre Idewu (Sherman’s Showcase), Arron Spears (The Black Hamptons) and more.

HUSH, an ALLBLK original series, premieres December 8–will YOU be watching???

HUSH is executive produced by Chuck and Bree West and Angela Burt-Murray alongside Brett Dismuke and Nikki Love for ALLBLK. The series was written by Angela Burt-Murray, Chazitear and Bree West and directed by Donald Welch and Chazitear.