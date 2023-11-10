Bossip Video

Keke Palmer’s mother, Sharon Palmer, and Darius Jackson’s brother, Sarunas Jackson, have entered the chat on social media.

Palmer alleges that she informed Jackson about his brother’s allegedly abusive behavior over a year ago.

“For Sarunas Jackson to post on his Twitter, the ridiculous stuff that he’s posting when he knew his brother was abusive,” began Sharon Palmer. “I went to Sarunas over a year ago and told him that his brother was abusive to my daughter and he said, ‘Well I used to be like that too.'” […] He taught his brother how to be abusive, so he don’t get ot act like he’s the special guy, he’s a f*** boy and he’s part of the problem!”

By contrast, Jackson is alleging that the actress’ mom is lying.

“Quote me:,” started the Insecure actor in TheShadeRoom’s comments section. “I NEVER ONCE SAID THAT to Sharon. NOT ONCE IN MY LIFE. I have NEVER been abusive to any of the women i ever been involved with. I’m not going to keep on in this circus. But Sharon, the world is about to hear YOUR VOICE. Very soon. And the threats you made to my family. Be well everyone…”

Keke Palmer is seeking a restraining order against Darius Jackson after alleging that he physically abused her multiple times, at times in front of their son.

US Weekly reports that Palmer, 30, is also requesting sole custody of their 8-month-old son, Leodis.

In the court documents filed on Thursday, November 9, the actress alleges that Jackson, 29, abused her over the course of their two-year relationship.

US Weekly reports that Palmer claimed that she has security footage from a November 5 incident in which Jackson “trespassed into my home without my knowledge or consent” and “threatened” her before “lunging for my neck, striking me, throwing me over the couch and stealing my phone.”

She went on to allege that there have been “many instances of physical violence” with Jackson that include “destroying my personal property, including diaries and prescription eyeglasses, throwing my belongings into the street, throwing my car keys to prevent me from driving away, hitting [me] in front of our son, spewing profanities about me to our son, threatening to kill himself with a gun if I left him, harassment, and other physical and emotional abuse.”

Ultimately, Palmer said that her relationship with Jackson “finally ended for good” in early October “primarily due to the physical and emotional abuse inflicted” on her by him.

Amid the news, Jackson defiantly posted on X, formerly known, as Twitter a message to baby Leodis Jackson.

“I love you, son. See you soon,” he tweeted.

Darius’ brother, actor Sarunas Jackson, recently tweeted a message about someone being the most “vile, abusive, manipulative” person they’ve ever met.

Before this news, Darius Jackson made headlines for publicly shaming Palmer for wearing a sexy dress to Usher’s Las Vegas show.

“It’s the outfit tho… you a mom,” tweeted the personal trainer.

Amid criticism, instead of comments about Palmer, he doubled down.

“We live in a generation where a man of the family doesn’t want the wife & mother to his kids to showcase booty cheeks to please others & he gets told how much of a hater he is,” he posted.

Breakup rumors soon followed.

This story is still developing…