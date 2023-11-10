Nicki Minaj is revealing the personal battles she fought in private, including that she “experienced addiction” to percocet.
The Rap icon recently opened up about her private life behind the Barbie persona for the December Vogue cover story. The in-depth interview covered navigating public opinion, marriage, and motherhood. Nicki also shared shocking revelations about how the common issue of menstrual cramps led to “addiction.”
When Nicki sought relief for pain years ago, she trusted the doctor’s recommendation. She didn’t think a prescription for monthly pain would put her at risk for getting hooked. Eventually, she turned to the pills with or without the pain. “Once an addict, always an addict,” she said.
“No one told me that this was a narcotic and this was addictive, Luckily I was able to ground myself. But — once an addict, always an addict. I feel like if you’ve ever experienced addiction to anything, which I have, you always have to think twice and three times about the choices that you make,” she told Vogue.
Nicki Minaj and Ice Spice’s “Barbie World” is nominated for Best Song Written For Visual Media at the 2024 #GRAMMYs pic.twitter.com/8ATNOMDbRm
— The Female Rap Room (@girlsinrap) November 10, 2023
Although it’s a rare act of bravery and vulnerability to admit she had a problem, Nicki isn’t alone in this. She reflected on other stars who “self-medicated” while fighting “silent battles.”
“Look at some of our biggest celebrities. They eventually either get laughed out of wanting to go outside anymore, like Michael Jackson, or criticized, like Whitney Houston, or they fight silent battles, like Prince,” she said.
“These are some of the greatest of all time. And one day they decided, ‘You know what? I’d rather self-medicate and be in my own world.'”
See what Nicki Minaj said about her Percocet habit giving her closure about her father’s addiction to crack cocaine after the flip.
Nicki Minaj’s Addiction To Percocet Helped Her Understand Her Father’s Addiction To Crack During Her Childhood
Fellow stars are not the only ones who shared Nicki’s struggle with substance abuse. The “Anaconda” rapper reflected on much it hit close to home. Throughout Nicki’s childhood, she watched father Rober Maraj’s addiction to crack cocaine. Although her journey began differently than her dad’s, she came to see it as the same destructive path.
“I feel like I will always consider myself to be just like my father,” she revealed.
“I think about watching my father go back and forth, and I just wish that at the time I understood that he wasn’t doing it because he wanted to.”
The Maraj family was one of millions devestated by the crack epidemic of the 1980s. Her father’s casual weed use took a dangerous turn after he added crack to it, and eventually used crack by itself. In a rage also fueled by heavy drinking, he once set their house on fire while her mother was inside.
“I thought that he was making a conscious effort to be addicted,” she recalled. “Now I realize, those people weren’t making those choices because they wanted to hurt their family. Addiction took over their bodies and their lives. They were victims too.”
Nicki minaj had a vogue cover yesterday, & today she’s nominated for 2 Grammys… who said something about a rollout? 🌚 that woman is having the best era of her career! Imagine still being relevant 15 years later in a genre that was almost obsolete 👀 y’all will always seethe! pic.twitter.com/dzduI9AEee
— EriTron_Jo😬 (@erion_jordan) November 10, 2023
The 40-year-old said she never had an interest in partying after her difficult childhood. Instead, the trauma sparked unstoppable ambition so she could save her family. Robert Maraj went on to get clean through rehab and immerse himself in the church. He died in a car crash in 2021 from a hit-and-run at 64-years-old.
Nicki also spoke on the greatest backlash she faced about the infamous COVID-19 vaccine comments.
Check out what Nicki Minaj said about the Trini testes tweets that broke the internet after the flip!
Nicki Minaj Reflects On Controversy About Debunked Engorged Gonad Tweets, Doubles Down Her “Own Assessment”
In 2021, Nicki Minaj sparked one of her greatest scandals by speaking out about the COVID-19 vaccines. Several other celebs shared their reluctance or amplified unfounded conspiracy throries. Nicki nearly blew up her reputation with what sounded like an urban legend. However, the “Superbass” star had no regrets about going against the grain.
“I’m one of those people who doesn’t go with a crowd. I like to make my own assessment of everything without help from everyone,” she told Vogue.
As BOSSIP previously reported, Nicki posted that concerns about the vaccine became a family affair after her cousin’s friend “became impotent” and his “testicles became swollen.”
My cousin in Trinidad won’t get the vaccine cuz his friend got it & became impotent. His testicles became swollen. His friend was weeks away from getting married, now the girl called off the wedding. So just pray on it & make sure you’re comfortable with ur decision, not bullied
— Nicki Minaj (@NICKIMINAJ) September 13, 2021
“My cousin in Trinidad won’t get the vaccine cuz his friend got it & became impotent. His testicles became swollen. His friend was weeks away from getting married, now the girl called off the wedding. So just pray on it & make sure you’re comfortable with ur decision, not bullied,” she tweeted.
She also shared that she wasn’t going to get her vaccinated for the Met Gala’s attendence requirements. She insisted, the decision would come down to her own research. Trini authorities investigated the claim and found no evidence of a titanic testes reaction.
They want you to get vaccinated for the Met. if I get vaccinated it won’t for the Met. It’ll be once I feel I’ve done enough research. I’m working on that now. In the meantime my loves, be safe. Wear the mask with 2 strings that grips your head & face. Not that loose one 🙏♥️
— Nicki Minaj (@NICKIMINAJ) September 13, 2021
After the fallout further fueled by political pundits, Nicki still refueses to fall in line with any party. She’s outspoken about her beliefs, but says she won’t use her platform to “campaign.”
“Every time I talk about politics, people get mad. I’m sorry, but I am not going to be told who I should get on social media and campaign for. There’s a lot we don’t know that’s going on in the government, and I don’t think it changes whether you lean to the left or right,” she continued.
Nicki Minaj’s upcoming fith studio album Pink Friday 2 releases Dec. 8.
