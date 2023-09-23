Bossip Video

Nicki Minaj trends as fans speculate she partakes in nose candy after her peculiar behavior on the latest episode of Queen Radio.

Earlier this week, the 40-year-old announced, “Tomorrow’s Queen Radio will be one for the books. I’m going to unlock a lot of secrets that need to be unlocked.”

Fans hoped the cryptic comment meant she’d address the ongoing industry, family, and legal drama. As BOSSIP previously reported, Nicki’s husband Kenneth Petty tagged into her ongoing beef with rap rival Cardi B. He and his friends threatened the “Bongos” star and husband Offset on Instagram Live. The poorly planned stunt landed the Petty back in an ankle monitor and house arrest.

Although Nicki is known for her “extraness,” fans say a little coke may have been sprinkled on her personality that particular evening.

One X user tweeted, “Its official, Nicki Minaj on drugs.. aint no f*cking way this lady acting like this.”

Another countered her opinion, “There is nothing wrong with Nicki Minaj, and I wish y’all would stop pushing “drug addiction” on her lol. She is an entertainer. She is giving the girls what they want. Please lol. Whether you like her or not, you’re a part of the agenda, and she’s okay with that.”

The Trinidad and Tobago recording artist seemingly responded to the accusations in a post to her InstaStory.

“They want you to be mad so bad that when you [are] happy, having fun they say something [is] wrong with you. When I see them saying that I know I got under that dingy skin,” typed Minaj. “A millionaire joking around. That’s all it is boo.”

Rumors that Minaj rendezvous with coke are nothing new.

On the song “ShEther,” Remy Ma inferred her arch nemesis not only cheated on her man with Hot 97 radio host, Ebro, but was “sniffing them ski slopes.”

Another adversary of Nicki’s, fellow rapper Latto, shaded her on the track “It’s Givin” when she rapped the lyric, “it’s giving coke.”

The “Barbie World” singer denied in 2021 ever using cocaine, “I don’t know if it’s just me, but I wouldn’t be embarrassed about any f*ckin’ drugs I did,” she stated. “That’s why I talk about the muthafuckin’ drugs I do in my muthafuckin’ music. Always have, always f*ckin’ will. If I’m off ’em, I’m off ’em, child.” “But, I want to make this clear so open everybody’s ears, clear them ears out. I have never, ever in my life with my hands on Jesus Christ — and y’all know how I feel about my Lord and savior — never in my life, ever, not even once sniffed coke. Ever.”

The Grammy winner admitted she has famous friends who indulge in cokehead behavior, but it simply isn’t her thing.

“I have a lot of friends, or acquaintances in the industry who do coke,” The “Beam Me Up Scotty” rapper said. “I don’t judge them for it but I’ve never tried it, never wanted to, never asked them to.” She added, “Especially in the fashion world, that’s so common and normal, but yes… That’s the thing, when people used to lie about me I never used to clear my name and there was someone who took a major step and told that lie to people and I never addressed it because I thought it was too ridiculous at the time to address but something just told me to now.”

Nicki said she may pop “Pills & Potions,” but you’ll never catch The Queen standing in line for the bathroom.

What do y’all think? Was Nicki Minaj “givin coke” in the clips or just being “extra” as usual?