Victoria Monét keeps on winning, and so does her adorable baby girl Hazel Monét after making history as a Mommy-and-me Grammy nominee!

The celebrity seed cutie is already breaking records, and you can put that on her multitalented mama! On Friday, the Grammy Awards announced the 2024 nominations. Fan favorite Victoria Monét was second only to SZA with seven well-deserved nominations for her debut album, Jaguar II. Billboard reports her daughter Hazel is also up for an award, making the 2-year-old the youngest Grammy nominee ever.

The mommy-daughter duo is a contender for Best Traditional R&B Performance for “Hollywood.” If following in Beyoncé and Blue Ivy’s footsteps isn’t iconic enough, their song is a collaboration with Earth, Wind & Fire.

“I’m so proud of her, but she has no idea. She’s just on the phone watching Baby Shark, chilling, while we’re all celebrating,” Victoria told Billboard.

The little star isn’t quite ready to keep up with awards season, but she was already destined for the red carpet. “Hollywood” is just one of many Hazel hits to come.

“She’s like, kind of panicking because she doesn’t know why we’re all screaming. I know I’ll be able to explain it to her when she gets older, and she’ll definitely appreciate it because she’s already into music and is starting to write songs unknowingly,” Victoria continued. “She’s making potty songs and all that kind of stuff. So I’m super excited that this will be something that she has forever. I’m already thinking about her wardrobe for the Grammys.”

Hazel gets it from her mama, who has one of the best pens in the game. In addition to her own hits, the 34-year-old wrote “Thank U, Next” and “7 Rings by Ariana Grande, “Do It” by Chloe x Halle, “Déjà Vu” by Coco Jones, and “Rather Be” by Brandy.

Victoria already had Grammy nominations as a songwriter, but these are her first as a solo artist. She described the feeling of finally stepping into the spotlight after a long and successful career in the industry. Despite being one of the most dynamic artists, the “Moment” singer still felt like “the underdog.”

“I’m really just so happy. It feels like a long time coming. I guess the easiest way to explain it is like when you have a team that’s been underrated and the underdog for a long time, and they finally go to the Super Bowl — it’s that feeling,” Victoria said. “It’s such a great validation for all the sacrifices, the hard work and the ‘no’s’ that I received. I love even in movies when there’s this great underdog story, when this person keeps finding a way and ends up where they really wanted to be. I feel like this is the road to that with these nominations.”

The R&B baddie was also nominated for Best New Artist, Best R&B Album, Best Engineered Album (Non-Classical), Best R&B Performance, Best R&B Song, and Record Of The Year.

Congratulations again to Victoria Monét and Hazel Monét!