Kourtney Kardashian has such strict boundaries for her baby boy that some of her own family “still hasn’t met” Rocky.

Kourtney Kardashian and Travis Barker recently welcomed their son Rocky into the world. Fans, media outlets and even their family were happy to hear the news and excited to see and meet the baby boy.

However, Kourtney and Travis are taking things slow. They don’t let everyone see their son, including Kourtney’s little sis, Kim Kardashian. The couple is reportedly now following an “invite-only” rule for visiting their son.

A source close to the family stated, “Kourtney is going to introduce the new baby to her family on an ‘invite-only’ basis. Kourtney and Travis have communicated that they will be taking ‘family only’ time for the newly blended family and for Kourt to rest, and then they will be inviting the extended family over individually.”

Kourtney Kardashian Reportedly Hasn’t Let Kim Kardashian Meet Rocky Because Of “Her New Strategy”

They continued, “Kourtney has said it’s a germs thing – to protect the baby and not expose him to any risk – but it’s, like, part of her new strategy to keep everyone at arm’s length.”

So, who’s first on the list? The Queen of the clan, Kris Jenner, obviously has to see her new grandbaby. Insiders also say there’s a chance Kim is high on the exclusive list.

The sources speculate the reasoning for the invite-only list isn’t personal.

The couple now have seven children together. Barker shares Alabama, 17, Landon, 19 and stepdaughter Atiana, 24, with ex Shanna Moakler. Kardashian shares Mason, 13, Penelope, 11, and Reign, 8, with ex Scott Disick. And now they have Rocky!