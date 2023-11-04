Bossip Video

Congrats are in order for Kourtney Kardashian and Travis Barker as they’ve welcomed their first child!

PEOPLE has confirmed that the eldest sister of the Kardashian clan and the Blink-182 drummer have welcomed their son, Rocky Thirteen Barker.

Travis confirmed their son’s name while discussing Kourtney’s due date on a recent episode of the One Life One Chance podcast.

“It’s either Halloween or like the first week of November,” he said while noting that their son’s name reminds him of Rocky George, the guitar player for the band Suicidal Tendencies, as well as the 1976 movie Rocky.

The couple tied the knot in 2022 and wasted no time expanding their family. Kourtney surprised her husband with the special news in June by holding up a handwritten sign at her Baker’s Blink-182 concert.

The love birds went on to confirm the news by posting a video of the special moment on Instagram. Fans could see Kardashian Barker smiling and jumping up and down hysterically in the crowd at Los Angeles’ BMO Stadium with a sign that said: “Travis I’m Pregnant!”

The couple currently parents six children in total. Kardashian Barker shares Reign Aston, Mason Dash, and Penelope Scotland with ex-Scott Disick.

Barker is father to son Landon, daughter Alabama, and stepdaughter Atiana De La Hoya, with his ex-wife Shanna Moakler. Kourtney and Travis revealed that they would be welcoming a baby boy during a gender reveal party in June.

Kourtney also just recently gave birth to Lemme Mama, her new prenatal multivitamin capsule.

Congratulations to Kourtney Kardashian and Travis Barker!