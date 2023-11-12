Druski’s hilarious viral video leaves the internet wondering if Birdman snatched his chain for skits and giggles or really ran up to make the comedian “put some respect on it.”
After Druski repeatedly trolled the Cash Money mogul, it looks like Birdman wanted payback. When it comes to the meme king, his punchlines hit so hard because there’s often a bit of truth to them. TMZ reports surveillance footage shows Birdman pulling up to catch Druski “slippin’ in [the] studio,” but social media users wonder if they teamed up to troll the fans.
On Friday night, Birdman reportedly crashed Druski’s late-night studio session in Los Angeles. The “Still Fly” rapper rolled up with two friends to confront the actor. As things get heated, Birdman orders the stuttering star to “take that piece off.” When Druski hesitates, one of Birdman’s companions snatches him up, causing the comedian to take a tumble down the stairs. Ouch!
So TMZ can have the audio of Birdman and Druski, but not the audio of Solange, Beyoncé and Jay Z in the elevator pic.twitter.com/m3CJ7jgXrs
— Tori😵💫 (@torriiie) November 12, 2023
The black-and-white cameras caught Druski sprinting down a hallway and advising his entourage to run with him. While Dru and crew look like they are running for their lives, Birdman leisurely strolls through the same halls. Maybe he’s not in a hurry because he already got what he wanted: Druski’s chain.
Watch the full clip of Birdman catching Druski slipping below.
Check out Birdman flexing with Druski’s stolen “Coulda Been Records” chain and what kicked off their conflict after the flip!
Birdman Flaunts Druski’s Stolen Chain On Instagram After Studio Scuffle: “Surprise Party, B***h!”
Birdman and Druski’s drama didn’t end with the on-camera confrontation. The record exec took to social media to gloat about the seemingly ill-gotten goods. Baby took to Instagram Stories with a picture holding the stolen chain. “Surprise Party B*tch Slippin In Studio Richgang,” he wrote on the image.
Birdman shows off Coulda Been Records chain, hints he caught Druski “slippin”https://t.co/3Yh0bOWXIA
🎥: @tmz pic.twitter.com/io2DM2gDFt
— HipHopDX (@HipHopDX) November 11, 2023
Social media users are divided about whether both stars in the scuffle were truly trolling each other or pranking fans. Some comments joked that Birdman was standing on business, while others praised the comedic genius of the “obvious skit.”
It’s the clearest security footage I’ve ever seen so I’ll just say it’s a skit lol
— philip lewis (@Phil_Lewis_) November 11, 2023
Birdman’s reaction has everyone talking about Druski’s new show. The viral veteran just finished filming his reality show, Coulda Been House. The “Coulda Been Records” spoof of Cash Money Records seemingly sparked some tension online between the men.
“What the f**k is this record label you’re starting?” Birdman asked, pressing Druski on IG Live. “Put some respect on my name, bruh,” he warned.
If this is a bit, Birdman is selling it to perfection. The “Stuntin’ Like My Daddy” star needs to keep the comedic crossover coming because their clashes have social media cracking up.
Druski is rolling up alone to reclaim his chain from Birdman.🥴🥴 pic.twitter.com/66sAnY7l0t
— KNIGHT ROHIT (@SRKzMessenger) November 11, 2023
I love that TMZ puts their nose in Black Business, but also would never really be able to tell if it's a @druski skit or not w/o assistance, but they STILL want to be FIRST, even if loud and WRONG! pic.twitter.com/zgs1eX4BYH
— You Don't Have The Range 🪑 (@SceneByAshlix) November 12, 2023
What do you think of the viral video of Birdman snatching Druski’s chain on camera?
