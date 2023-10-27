Summer Walker’s beef with Chrisean Rock continues after mocking her parenting in a TikTok. In response to Summer’s impersonation of her, the rapper clapped back about the singer’s own baby mama drama and “f*cked up BBL.”

Yikes! The reality star already doesn’t play about disrespect, especially when it comes to her baby and after Summer Walker doubled and tripled down on her attempt at Chrisean comedy, the new mom was NOT’ laughing. The Shade Room reports that Chrisean put Summer on blast for being a hypocritical hater and issued a reminder that she’d “beat the sh*t outta anybody that cross[es] my path.”

Summer Walker fake social anxiety having ass is always starting some petty shit. First Jayda, now Chrisean. Stfu. — B E E (@alyshaxbee) October 26, 2023

The beef started on Wednesday with Summer TikTok impersonating Chrisean venting about Blueface and backlash about (mis)handling her newborn son. Throughout the skit, she rocked a crop top and a blacked-out front tooth. The singer “unsafely” holds a baby doll with its neck dangling. She ends with the doll balancing on her head.

I lowkey agree with Chrisean about summer walker lil joke cause wasn’t shit funny when the internet was mom shaming her. Now she a comedian — 💋 (@Laurreenn__) October 26, 2023

Summer quickly felt the heat for doing Chrisean dirty and took to Instagram Stories with a disclaimer about her favorite comedians who “say sh*t and don’t give af.” Fans have asked the R&B baddie to show more personality onstage, but maybe she’s saving that for her comedy career.

Summer Walker issues a disclaimer following her latest TikTok video where she impersonates Chrisean Rock!! pic.twitter.com/tfXqvbGrNz — TheShadeRoom (@TheShadeRoom) October 25, 2023

“please do not take my humor [too] serious. My favorite comedians are Dave Chappelle, Bernie Mac, Richard Pryor, & Katt Williams. They say sh*t and don’t give af. I know this generation doesn’t understand how to actually just laugh and move on but yeah,” she wrote.

Summer Walker using that puppet to mock Chrisean’s child was crazyyy. Chrisean gotta beat her with a Cabbage Patch now — Mo 🌹 (@flwrchldtweets) October 27, 2023

Chrisean Tried To Take The High Road, Confronting Summer Privately After The TikTok “Hurt” & “Triggered” Her

Chrisean Rock addressed the video on Instagram Live, trying to settle the issue maturely. The “Vibe” rapper admitted that she would rather “reconcile every situation” than immediately throw hands or insults.

Instead of going from zero to one hundred real quick, Chrisean opened up and revealed that Summer Walker’s joke about the viral Walmart video really “hurt her.”

Chrisean Rock addresses Summer Walker’s TikTok video impersonating her, and shared that she was hurt about it. However, she said she chopped it up with Summer, and she offered to remove the video. https://t.co/BrwZNTSR7R pic.twitter.com/QLYhFPhADj — TheShadeRoom (@TheShadeRoom) October 26, 2023

“I saw that video right, I’m like, ‘Oh yeah, she think she funny’ but these all the thoughts that was going through my head: ‘she don’t even know that Walmart video triggered me.’ Lowkey hurt my feelings for real,” she explained on Thursday.

Chrisean is really on her “grown woman sh*t” and reached out to Summer privately before publicly addressing it. It seemed like they were all good after connecting. She claimed Summer even offered to take down the video.

Summer Walker was corny for that TikTok. She has songs about how black women are mistreated compared to other races, ethnicities etc. Shes a single mom of THREE, went through her downfall just to turn around and make fun of Chrisean. Wasn’t her lane, very distasteful. — Simone 👑 (@ItsNaj2You) October 26, 2023

The drama could’ve ended there, but Summer wanted to spin the block on their beef and wake up the old Rock.

See how Summer Walker started round two of the beef after the flip!